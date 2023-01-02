More Sports:

January 02, 2023

Post Flight: Saints embarrass Eagles

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Andy-Dalton-Eagles-Saints-Week-17-NFL-2022.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Saints QB Andy Dalton throws against the Eagles during the first quarter of Sunday's game at the Linc.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 17: Saints 20, Eagles 10

"The Gardner Minshew era is over, as the Philadelphia Eagles dropped their second straight game with him at the helm. The Eagles were handled by Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill. The Birds offense went silent outside of one big pass to to A.J. Brown. The season is far from over as the Eagles will be heading to the playoffs, but now need a big win over the Giants  presumably with Jalen Hurts back in the fold." - Shander


