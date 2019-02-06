More Health:

February 06, 2019

Potential mumps exposure in Upper Darby School District

Garrettford Elementary School student reported with the viral infection

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Parenting
school classroom desks unsplash NeONBRAND/Unsplash

With measles outbreaks making headlines in some parts of the country, there is news of a potential exposure to another contagious viral disease in the Upper Darby School District.

A single case of mumps has been reported at Garrettford Elementary School in Drexel Hill, Principal Allen Brydges informed parents via letter which said the exposure may have occurred on Monday, January 28. 

RELATED READ: AFM: What is the polio-like illness paralyzing U.S. children?

 “If your child is vaccinated against mumps, his/her risk of getting mumps is very low. But it is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of mumps even if you have been vaccinated,” Brydges said.

Mumps is a viral infection that primarily affects salivary glands that are located near your ears and can cause swelling in one or both of these glands, according to Mayo Clinic. Some people infected with the mumps virus have either no signs or symptoms or very mild ones, however when they do appear, it’s about two to three weeks after exposure to the virus. 

According to the Delco Times, acting Superintendent Daniel McGarry says the district is following the guidelines of the Pennsylvania Department of Health:

“I can’t go into details,” McGarry said. “We are taking our guidance from the Department of Health. We have been contacted about the potential that mumps might be in the building. It seems to me there is a whole process to follow. The child has rights and I can’t go into much more details because of that.” 

“Mumps immunity for all children attending school is two properly spaced doses of live attenuated mumps-containing vaccine,” Brydges' letter told the school community. “The first dose can be administered on or after 12 months of age and the second separated by at least one month from the first. Each dose of mumps vaccine may be administered in a single antigen vaccine or in a combination form.”

Brydges also warned that children and adults not immunized or who have not completed the mumps vaccine series should start or continue getting the vaccine.

Of course, part of registering to attend school includes proof of a list of immunizations and date they were received, unless the child has a medical, religious or philosophical exemption. Students without required vaccinations may be excluded from school.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Parenting Upper Darby Outbreak Mumps Measles

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Children's Health

World's first malaria vaccine program launched in Africa
malaria vaccine program africa

Odd News

Philly parents-to-be roasted for oblivious Meal Train campaign
Meal Train homepage

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

Some movie theaters will stay open for four days straight to show 'Avengers: Endgame'
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer is here...and one Avenger thought missing is alive

Adult Health

Adults who skip breakfast have increased risk of cardiovascular-related death, study finds
skipping breakfast death

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved