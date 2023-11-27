Police searching for man who escaped custody at Jefferson Hospital

A man who was in police custody at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital early Monday morning is now on the loose, police said.

The man escaped from the hospital at 6 a.m., fleeing along Chestnut Street in an unknown direction, 6ABC reported. Police have not released his identity, but described him as being in his 50s with a thin build and brown hair. He was last seeing wearing a hospital gown.

The man is wanted on multiple warrants in New York, authorities said. Police have not disclosed the reason for those warrants or why they had detained him. The man is believed to be homeless.

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts can call police at (215) 686-8477.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.