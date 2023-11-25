Man dies after falling down elevator shaft in South Philadelphia, police say

A 48-year-old man lost his life after falling 20 feet down an elevator shaft on Wolf Street on Friday morning, police said. The incident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to multiple media reports.

The man, who was working within the elevator shaft, suffered head injuries and was declared dead at the scene, 6ABC reported. His identity has not been revealed publicly.



Authorities revealed that the Department of Licenses and Inspections is currently investigating the incident. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency responsible for overseeing workplace safety, is actively involved in determining the circumstances surrounding the fatality, according to the Inquirer.