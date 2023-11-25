More News:

November 25, 2023

Man dies after falling down elevator shaft in South Philadelphia, police say

The 48-year-old who was working fell 20 feet and sustained head injuries. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
A 48-year-old man died after falling 20 feet down an elevator shaft on Wolf Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, police said.

The man, who was working within the elevator shaft, suffered head injuries and was declared dead at the scene, 6ABC reported. His identity has not been revealed publicly. 

Authorities revealed that the Department of Licenses and Inspections is currently investigating the incident. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency responsible for overseeing workplace safety, is actively involved in determining the circumstances surrounding the fatality, according to the Inquirer.

