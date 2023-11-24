Intruder fatally shot in Overbrook apartment on Thanksgiving night, police say

An alleged burglary attempt on Thanksgiving took a deadly turn when a resident in an Overbrook apartment building shot and killed an intruder, according to police.

The incident unfolded around 7:20 p.m. on the 6100 block of City Avenue at The Premier at City Line apartments. A male described to be in his 20s forcibly entered an apartment, according to police. A confrontation ensued and the resident, whose identity has not been disclosed, shot the intruder in the head, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police recovered two firearms, according to FOX29.



Residents at the apartment building received an email from its property managers saying they are working with authorities.

"I thought maybe somebody got through the door but not somebody's apartment -- that's frightening," another resident told 6ABC.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement has not yet disclosed whether charges will be filed against the resident who shot the alleged intruder.



Also on Thanksgiving, a 31-year-old man was shot to death around 11:49 a.m. in West Oak Lane, inside the Ogontz Mini Market on Ogontz Avenue, according to police.

Another shooting on the 9000 block of Ashton Road in Northeast Philadelphia claimed the life of a 26-year-old man in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving, according to police.

