November 15, 2018

Gallery: Raising the Roof celebration for LGBTQ young adults

Celebrating the opening of a new home for those at risk

By Hughe Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Dillon - Raise the Roof HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

The crowd enjoying the entertainment at the Raise the Roof fundraiser at Project Homes Gloria Casarez Residence Construction Site on November 14, 2018.

In celebration of the upcoming opening of a new home for LGBTQ youths in danger of living in the street, Project HOME, the Philadelphia non-profit that combats homelessness, hosted a “Raise the Roof” party on Wednesday while also honoring sponsors John Alchin and Hal Marryatt.

Funds raised at the celebration for the Gloria Casarez Resident at 1315 N. 8th St. are earmarked to complete the housing project and providing operating dollars.

The 30 one-bedroom apartment complex is the first LGBTQ-friendly permanent housing to serve young adults, ages 18 to 23, who are homeless, have experienced homelessness, or are at risk of homelessness (including those aging out of foster care). 

Residents will benefit from a combination of housing, employment, education, and health care-related services, in addition to case management, life skills, and community-building activities.

Dillon - Raise the RoofHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Sister Mary Scullion, and co -chairs Arthur Kaplan, Mel Heifetz listen as Tricia Dressel, co-chair and former wife of Gloria Casarez speaks at the Raise the Roof fundraiser at Project Homes Gloria Casarez Residence Construction Site on November 14, 2018.


Dillon - Raise the RoofHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Drawing of Project Homes Gloria Casarez Residence.


Dillon - Raise the RoofHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Kate Gormley, Adriana Fraser and Scarlett McCahill at the Raise the Roof fundraiser at Project Homes Gloria Casarez Residence Construction Site on November 14, 2018.


