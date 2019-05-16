More News:

May 16, 2019

Radnor police attempt to identify Main Line jewelry thief with Mercedes Benz getaway car

Surveillance video offers clear views of the suspect and her vehicle

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Police in Radnor are attempting to identify a jewelry thief on the Main Line.

Police in Radnor Township are attempting to identify the jewelry thief who stole multiple pieces from a Main Line boutique on Saturday.

Video released Wednesday shows a woman removing two pieces of jewelry from the Little House Shop in the Eagle Village Shops on the 500 block of Lancaster Avenue around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

The woman was last seen wearing a light blue dress and white coat and carrying a large black leather purse. Police estimate she is between 30-40 years old.

She was last seen driving a white Mercedes-Benz SUV, police said.


Anyone will information about the suspect can contact Radnor police at (610) 688-0503.

