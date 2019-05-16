Radnor police attempt to identify Main Line jewelry thief with Mercedes Benz getaway car

Police in Radnor Township are attempting to identify the jewelry thief who stole multiple pieces from a Main Line boutique on Saturday.

Video released Wednesday shows a woman removing two pieces of jewelry from the Little House Shop in the Eagle Village Shops on the 500 block of Lancaster Avenue around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

The woman was last seen wearing a light blue dress and white coat and carrying a large black leather purse. Police estimate she is between 30-40 years old.

She was last seen driving a white Mercedes-Benz SUV, police said.

Anyone will information about the suspect can contact Radnor police at (610) 688-0503.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.