Flooding, high winds expected in Philly region following major rainstorm

Following the weekend's snowfall, heavy rains and winds are expected Tuesday as a major rainstorm moves into the region.

A major rain event is forecasted for Tuesday morning, likely around 10 a.m., and will continue into the night. The worst of it is expected from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists predict anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of rain and potential outages and flooding, prompting government officials to take precautionary measures, and drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads.

The recent snowstorm could cause flooding issues due to runoff for rivers, creeks and streams north and west of Philadelphia. The Delaware River will likely reach minor flood stage and could reach major flood stage Wednesday.

With sustained winds reaching 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 70 mph, officials expect fallen trees, potential power outages, tough commutes, beach erosion and coastal flooding.

“This storm has the potential to bring significant flooding to parts of eastern Pennsylvania,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield in a statement. “It is vitally important for everyone to be weather aware and make sure they know where they keep important documents that they might need to grab quickly if they need to leave their homes, and to plan where they would go if they had to evacuate.”

The storm is expected to clear up Wednesday afternoon, but more heavy rain is also expected for Friday night.

On Tuesday, SEPTA will also change service on the Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail Line in preparation for the storm. After Amtrak advised that the weather could cause service outages west of Malvern, SEPTA said it will only operate between Malvern and Center City to make sure that riders can return to their stop of origin.

Along the coast, a high wind watch is already in place as well as a coastal flood advisory. Starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey with the expectation of heavy rain, strong winds, erosion and the potential for inland and coastal flooding.

"This storm will exacerbate the effects of the inclement conditions we experienced in December and this past weekend and may precede another storm Friday night," Murphy said. "As always, I urge all New Jerseyans — including residents in our coastal and riverine communities — to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."