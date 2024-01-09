More Health:

January 09, 2024

Sober curious? Here are tips for cutting back on alcohol or stopping drinking completely

One expert says tracking your consumption, rewarding your success and getting counseling from professional all can help keep you on track

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Alcohol
Reduce alcohol consumption Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

For those trying to cut down on drinking in the new year, a scientist at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism offers some tips.

As the booming no-alcohol beverage industry and online trends suggest, more Americans are reexamining their relationships with alcohol.

A recent survey suggests that nearly a quarter of people surveyed in the U.S. subscribe to a sober curious lifestyle, actively questioning when and why they drink and either moderate consumption or kick the habit entirely. Posts with #sobercurious have garnered over 813 million views on TikTok, an interest reflected in spending habits — between August 2021 and 2022, sales of non-alcoholic versions of beer, wine and spirits shot to $395 million, marking a year-to-year growth of over 20%.

RELATED: New Kensington bar creates a space for people who love cocktails but don't want to drink alcohol

The benefits of drinking less are well-documented. Cutting back on alcohol can lead to better sleep, better skin and lower blood pressure, among other positive health outcomes. According to Dr. Aaron White, a senior scientific advisor for the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, it can take as little as a week for the benefits to show up in one's body.

"Alcohol begins to take a toll on health at far lower doses than once thought," White said via email. Dietary guidelines in the U.S. define moderate consumption as one serving of alcohol per day for women and two per day for men. Even at this volume, drinking is associated with elevated levels of the liver enzyme gamma-glutamyltransferase, or GGT, which is present when there is inflammation or damage to the liver.

"Elevated GGT is predictive of developing insulin resistance, heart disease, cancer and other conditions," White said. "Fortunately, levels of GGT and other elevated liver enzymes start to drop during the first week or two of abstinence."

So what's the best way to turn your curiosity about going alcohol free into action? Whether you're currently participating in a Dry January challenge or trying to quit completely, here are some tips from White on reducing alcohol consumption:

Keep track of your drinks

Taking note of when you drink makes it easier to identify situations where you might be tempted to overindulge. The practice also makes it easier to visualize progress and maintain motivation. Try keeping a journal, with notes on when you drank, how much and how you felt at the time. Any pen and paper will do, but there also are also apps, like Less and Reframe, that can be used to log alcohol consumption.

Make a plan for social situations

Many people feel pressured to drink at social gatherings with alcohol, like parties or bar meet-ups. But having a plan in place ahead of time can make navigating the situation less stressful. Ask yourself: How much do I want to share with others? And if you are not quitting, merely reducing: How much am I comfortable drinking?

"Some people prefer to simply tell people they are not drinking," White said. "Others prefer not to openly discuss it and to carry a cup with a non-alcohol-containing beverage to reduce the chances anyone will ask if they want a drink. For people who want to cut back but not abstain completely, it could be helpful to decide beforehand how many drinks is acceptable to you and sticking to that level."

Allow for slipups

Changing old habits can be hard, even for moderate drinkers. Experts like White say it's important to be patient and compassionate with yourself, especially if you go over your new limits or have a drink when you're trying to quit. 

"Try not to be too hard on yourself if you can't stick perfectly to the plan," he said. "Drinking patterns can develop over many years, so it isn't surprising they can be hard to change. And don't forget there are lots of resources available to help if it turns out cutting back or quitting is harder than expected." White recommends the NIAAA's Rethinking Drinking hub, which includes worksheets and links to support groups.

Buy a treat with the money saved on alcohol

The cost of cocktails adds up. Calculating how much money you've saved each week or month from drinking less (or not at all) can create a sense of accomplishment and provide a motivational boost. It also can be a reward. White suggests spending the money on an "alternative" activity you enjoy that doesn't involve drinking. That could be a show, a nice meal out with friends or the sport of the moment, pickleball.

Talk to a doctor or therapist

For some people, a trained professional is the best resource for changing a relationship with alcohol. A conversation with a primary care doctor during a routine physical exam can be productive. Speaking to a therapist virtually or in person also can help identify underlying reasons for drinking — and come up with better plans to stop it. Psychology Today and Good Therapy maintain free lists of therapists categorized by city; if you have health insurance, you can search for in-network counselors online through your provider.

"The important thing is that people are willing to make changes and to keep trying until they find something that works best for them," White said.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Alcohol Philadelphia Drinking

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Minimalist Kitchen

The health benefits of embracing a minimalist lifestyle
Purchased - Building Healthy Boundaries

Tips for building healthy boundaries with family and friends

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Broad Street stretch in the Navy Yard reopens after 18 months
Navy Yard reopening

Philanthropy

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

Health News

What makes pee yellow? Researchers identify enzyme that gives urine its color
Urine Yellow Color Research

TV

Philly's Sapphira Cristál impresses audiences and wins challenges in 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season premiere
Sapphira Cristal RuPaul's Drag Race premiere

Eagles

NFL Wild Card: Eagles-Bucs set for Monday night in Tampa
Jalen-Hurts-Baker-Mayfield-Handshake-Eagles-Bucs-Week-3-NFL-2023.jpg

Entertainment

'Dancing With the Stars' tour stops in Atlantic City this month with latest champs as guest performers
dancing with the stars tour atlantic city

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved