The biggest health trends of 2024: more pickleball, less alcohol

As a new year approaches, people are likely making lists of resolutions for the impending 365 days — and many of those goals probably center on health and wellness. So what exactly will health and wellness look like in 2024?

While 2023 brought about a focus on mental health and self-care, as well as heightened conversations around trends like "sleep divorce," 2024 is expected to bring an increased interest in social activities and weight-loss trends and a reduction in alcohol consumption and time spent online.

These are some of the health trends for 2024, as predicted by experts:

1. More social activities, like pickleball and badminton

About half of U.S. adults say they struggle with feelings of loneliness and social disconnection, a problem that the U.S. Surgeon General warned poses serious risks to well-being and life expectancy. To combat that, as the world emerges from the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are expected to have an increased interest in and greater appreciation for social activities like group sports and in-person therapy sessions. Pickleball is one such group sport that continues surging in popularity, leading the city of Philadelphia to install courts in Dilworth Park. Badminton is another low-impact, tennis-like game expected to achieve popularity in 2024.

2 . Aesthetic care for the whole body



While facial skincare has long been a popular form of self-care, "bodycare" is expected to be on the rise in 2024. Bodycare includes at-home aesthetic treatments and multistep routines focused on skin below the neck. Searches for "body skincare routine" on Pinterest surged by 1,025% this year, according to the 2024 Pinterest Predicts report. Some bodycare innovations include anti-aging formulas containing retinol that can be applied from the neck to the toes.

3. Digital detoxes

While social media use is a pervasive aspect of today's culture and a tool people rely on for social connection, it has been found to have many harmful effects, particularly in kids and adolescents. On top of this, about 61% of people admit they’re addicted to the internet and digital screens, which can contribute to changes in the brain and problems with self-image and sleep, according to WebMD. It seems people are beginning to take notice and want to make changes to their screen use, as Pinterest also predicted digital detoxes to be a big trend for 2024.

4. Mocktails over cocktails

The sober-curious movement is predicted to continue gaining momentum in 2024, which could have many benefits as alcohol is linked to adverse health effects like cancer and liver disease. Google searches for mocktails have been steadily rising in the past few years, and many restaurants and bars are serving fancy and fun mocktails for patrons limiting or cutting out alcohol.

5. Weight-loss trends, like Ozempic

With weight-loss drugs like Ozempic becoming more mainstream through celebrity endorsements, experts expect to see a resurgence in weight-loss-focused trends next year. This is a marked change from previous years when society leaned into body positivity movements. A Forbes Health survey found that the top New Year's resolution for 2024 is physical health, overtaking 2023's top resolution of mental health. Increased publicity surrounding Ozempic also has led to an interest in supplements like berberine, which is touted as "nature's Ozempic," although experts say more research is needed to determine if that claim is true. Experts believe Ozempic's influence will create ripples across other markets, including food, beverage and dietary supplements.