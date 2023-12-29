More Health:

December 29, 2023

The biggest health trends of 2024: more pickleball, less alcohol

The new year also could bring an increased interest in weight loss and aesthetic care, as well as reduced screen time

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Trends
health trends 2024 pickleball Mason Tuttle/Pexels

Participating in social activities, like pickleball, is expected to be among the top health trends in 2024.

As a new year approaches, people are likely making lists of resolutions for the impending 365 days — and many of those goals probably center on health and wellness. So what exactly will health and wellness look like in 2024?

While 2023 brought about a focus on mental health and self-care, as well as heightened conversations around trends like "sleep divorce," 2024 is expected to bring an increased interest in social activities and weight-loss trends and a reduction in alcohol consumption and time spent online.

These are some of the health trends for 2024, as predicted by experts:

1. More social activities, like pickleball and badminton 

About half of U.S. adults say they struggle with feelings of loneliness and social disconnection, a problem that the U.S. Surgeon General warned poses serious risks to well-being and life expectancy. To combat that, as the world emerges from the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are expected to have an increased interest in and greater appreciation for social activities like group sports and in-person therapy sessions. Pickleball is one such group sport that continues surging in popularity, leading the city of Philadelphia to install courts in Dilworth Park. Badminton is another low-impact, tennis-like game expected to achieve popularity in 2024.

2. Aesthetic care for the whole body

While facial skincare has long been a popular form of self-care, "bodycare" is expected to be on the rise in 2024. Bodycare includes at-home aesthetic treatments and multistep routines focused on skin below the neck. Searches for "body skincare routine" on Pinterest surged by 1,025% this year, according to the 2024 Pinterest Predicts report. Some bodycare innovations include anti-aging formulas containing retinol that can be applied from the neck to the toes.

3. Digital detoxes

While social media use is a pervasive aspect of today's culture and a tool people rely on for social connection, it has been found to have many harmful effects, particularly in kids and adolescents. On top of this, about 61% of people admit they’re addicted to the internet and digital screens, which can contribute to changes in the brain and problems with self-image and sleep, according to WebMD. It seems people are beginning to take notice and want to make changes to their screen use, as Pinterest also predicted digital detoxes to be a big trend for 2024.

4. Mocktails over cocktails

The sober-curious movement is predicted to continue gaining momentum in 2024, which could have many benefits as alcohol is linked to adverse health effects like cancer and liver disease. Google searches for mocktails have been steadily rising in the past few years, and many restaurants and bars are serving fancy and fun mocktails for patrons limiting or cutting out alcohol.

5. Weight-loss trends, like Ozempic

With weight-loss drugs like Ozempic becoming more mainstream through celebrity endorsements, experts expect to see a resurgence in weight-loss-focused trends next year. This is a marked change from previous years when society leaned into body positivity movements. A Forbes Health survey found that the top New Year's resolution for 2024 is physical health, overtaking 2023's top resolution of mental health. Increased publicity surrounding Ozempic also has led to an interest in supplements like berberine, which is touted as "nature's Ozempic," although experts say more research is needed to determine if that claim is true. Experts believe Ozempic's influence will create ripples across other markets, including food, beverage and dietary supplements. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Trends Philadelphia New Year's Resolutions Wellness Resolutions New Year Adult Health Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Independence Blue Cross is hosting a food drive at IBX RiverRink Winterfest
Limited - Cooper Moorestown Lobby

Cooper University Health Care’s new Moorestown Campus now open

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Philly police investigating 2 hit-and-run crashes that sent pedestrians to the hospital
12282023 Philly Police image.jpg

Food Drive

IBX hosting food drive at Winterfest
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Respiratory Health

With respiratory illnesses on the rise, here's how to keep lungs healthy
American Lung Association lung health tips

Movies

Year in review: Our writers' favorite movies from 2023
Margot-Robbie-2023-Golden-Globes.jpg

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers' point streak finally snapped against Predators
Joel-Farabee-Flyers-Preds-12.21.23-NHL.jpg

Weekend

NYE parties and video games: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide NYE

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved