December 27, 2023

Video games like 'Super Mario Odyssey' have the potential to help people with depression, study suggests

Researchers say they may boost well-being and improve cognitive impairments caused by the mental health condition

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Depression Video Games

Some video games may help boost the well-being and improve the working memory of people with major depression, a new study finds.

Certain video games may be useful tools in treating symptoms of major depression, according to a study that tested "Super Mario Odyssey" as a mental health therapy. 

Researchers in Germany compared three methods for treating the "reduced affect, mood and cognitive impairments" caused by major depressive disorder. Over six weeks, 46 people with clinical depression were split into groups that either played "Super Mario Odyssey," completed a cognitive remediation program or received the standard treatment of psychotherapy and medications. 

MOREBarcade to open second Philly location in Center City

The people chosen to play the video game experienced the greatest reductions in depressive symptoms, according to the study, published in Frontiers in Psychiatry. After six weeks, only 57% of them still reported high levels of depressive symptoms. And they were more motivated to complete their training – the video game – than the group assigned to the cognitive remediation program. 

Many depression treatments do not address the cognitive impairments caused by the condition, the researchers wrote in the study. Because 3D video games have been shown to boost the cognitive functioning of healthy adults, they wanted to test their effects on mood and motivation. 

The researchers said their results should be "interpreted with caution" due to the study's structure, but that 3D video games have the potential to serve as a "cost-effective and feasible intervention" alongside traditional treatment and therapy. Video games may boost well-being and training motivation, and improve working memory – an essential function in problem solving and other mental processes, the study concluded.

Video games are designed to be entertaining and evoke positive emotions, and can provide a sense of control, the researchers noted. The awards and feedback they offer also may explain why the study's video game group had higher motivation to complete their training than the group that underwent the cognitive remediation program, known as CogPack. However, that group showed the best improvements in working memory.

"Super Mario Odyssey" was released in 2017 on Nintendo Switch. The game has players explore large, colorful 3D environments in search of collectible "Power Moons." Players must solve puzzles and defeat enemies to find some of these collectibles. By comparison, CogPack, is more focused on cognitive remediation through exercises involving "visual-motor functioning, comprehension, attention, memory, language use, and skills training."

Video games have shown the potential to treat other health conditions, too. 

In 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved EndeavorRX, the first prescription video game, as a supplement to traditional treatment for children with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. And research suggests they may be useful for physiotherapy, pain management and reducing anxiety. 

chris@phillyvoice.com

