Jared McCain uses social media influence to promote David Beckham's new fruit snack company

As Sixers guard and TikTok sensation Jared McCain rehabs from the knee injury he suffered last season, he's teaming up with David Beckham to build hype around the English soccer legend's new honey-infused fruit snack brand.

Beckham is an avid beekeeper who started harvesting honey with his sons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, he started a fruit snack company called BeeUp that uses honey as a sweetener instead of refined sugars. The company hopes to compete in the fruit snack market that has been dominated by Betty Crocker, Welch's and organic snack-makers, like Annie's.

In a video McCain posted Tuesday on TikTok and Instagram, the 21-year-old influencer says he will act as an ambassador for BeeUp. McCain opens a package from the company full of swag and samples of the fruit snacks in multiples. McCain seems shocked to discover that Beckham not only knows who he is but also knows McCain is recovering from an injury.

"I hope your recovery from injury is going well and that BeeUp can play a small part in getting you back on the court," Beckham says in a recorded message for McCain.

McCain's promising rookie season was cut short in December when he tore the meniscus in his left knee. Since then, McCain has been leaning into off-court pursuits that tap into his massive following on social media.

He has 4.8 million followers on TikTok, where his dance moves and polished nails set him apart as an influencer in the basketball world going back to his college days at Duke University. In May, McCain unveiled a personal nail polish line he made with beauty brand Sally Hansen, and in December he partnered with Instagram on a public service announcement about the dangers of online sextortion.

McCain reportedly will not be part of the Sixers' Summer League roster as he rehabs from his surgery in December. It remains unknown whether he'll be ready to participate in training camp in October.

Beckham, who retired in 2013, is still an icon in the international soccer community. He now co-owns Inter Miami FC in the MLS and Salford City in the English Football League. When he debuted the BeeUp brand with entrepreneur Shaun Neff in June, Beckham called honey a "powerful superfood" and said his fruit snacks are non-GMO and free from synthetic dyes. They also contain Vitamins A,C and D.

Honey is still a type of sugar that's considered a natural sweetener. It was a trending ingredient at this year's Expo West trade show in California that features natural and organic products, Forbes reported last week. Although honey is viewed as healthier than other sugars and may have some health benefits, it's higher in calories and generally isn't considered a health food.

BeeUp fruit snacks are sold on the company's website and at Target stores. On Instagram last week, Beckham shared video from the BeeUp production facility and photos with kids on a soccer field in Miami.