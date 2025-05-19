Sixers' Jared McCain creates nail polish line with Sally Hansen

Sixers guard Jared McCain had his promising rookie season cut short by a knee injury in December, but that hasn't stopped the charismatic hooper from making strides with his off-court pursuits.

McCain, 21, went on social media Friday to reveal a new nail polish line he created with beauty brand Sally Hansen. McCain posted a video showing his visit to the company's lab in New York.

"It's crazy to even think that when I first started painting my nails, that I'd be here with my own collection of colors that I made," McCain said in the video, sporting a blue set of nails.

The "Most Valuable Polish" collection has five basketball-themed colors — Bucket Blue, GOAT Gold, Net Neutral, Point Guard Pink and Rookie Red — that can be purchased individually on Amazon or in box sets with three colors.

With his viral TikTok dance videos and painted nails, McCain the influencer has gone against the grain of cultural expectations for basketball players since his college days at Duke. During an appearance on teammate Paul George's podcast before the start of last season, McCain talked about how he's learned to ignore the negativity some of his social media posts attract.

“At first, it was tough. I was like, ‘I’m trying to spread positivity’, and then people are hating, saying everything to me at games," McCain said. "It was crazy. But at a certain point I’m just like they’re either insecure about themselves or projecting something that maybe they’re hiding about themselves."

Over the past year, McCain has also used his social media presence — 4.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million on Instagram — to advocate for online safety. In December, McCain teamed up with Instagram for a PSA raising awareness about online sextortion crimes and how people can protect themselves from being victimized.

After having meniscus surgery in the winter, McCain said in April that his rehab has been progressing smoothly and he's taking his time getting back on the court at full speed. The injury-plagued Sixers had their worst season in years, but the backcourt pairing of McCain and Tyrese Maxey is a bright spot for fans as the team looks ahead to next month's NBA draft and the chance to add another difference-maker with the No. 3 overall pick.