More Health:

October 19, 2021

Video games may have a role in shaping public health, researchers say

They also may provide a unique way to emphasize preventative measures among young adults

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Video Games
Video Games COVID-19 Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash.com

Research has shown video games to be useful for physiotherapy, pain management and reducing depression and anxiety. Sports video games and dance games also have been found to increase physical activity, which is essential for good health.

Video games have had a bad rap for years, at least in terms of their impact on public health. Some critics point to their addictive qualities and the violent nature of certain games. Others draw links to an increased risk of obesity and their role in sedentary lifestyles.

In recent years, however, video game developers have been looking for ways that games can positively shape health outcomes.

Research has shown them to be useful for physiotherapy, pain management and to help with reducing depression and anxiety. Sports video games and dance games also have been found to increase physical activity, which is essential for good health.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration even approved a video game as a prescription medicine for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. 

And they may even have a role as a vehicle for public health messaging. 

A need for new tools

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of people adhering to prevention strategies such as mask-wearing, social distancing and vaccination.

One particular age group, adults ages 19-25, has been identified by the World Health Organization as the least compliant to COVID-19 preventative measures. Young adults are less receptive to health messaging through traditional mediums such as the television, researchers say.

To explore whether they would be more open to public health messages through computer gaming, researchers from Lancaster University in England developed a prototype game called "Point of Contact" in which characters become infected with COVID-19. The game is inspired by "Among Us." 

"COVID-19 has highlighted the need to find new tools to understand perception of risks and in turn behaviors around conformity to preventative instructions," said Abe Karnik, the researcher who led the development of the game. 

The game provides younger people "with a new innovative way to learn COVID-19 safety measures in an accessible, engaging and non-intrusive way and on a format they are familiar with," he said.

The game is set in an office workplace where players have to work together to increase a shared economy score. At the beginning of the game, one of the characters has COVID-19. The players must figure out how to complete economy tasks while adhering to COVID-19 preventative measures to stop the spread of the infection.

Video games and public healthCredit/Abe Karnik

An image of the video game 'Point of Contact,' which aims to improve compliance with COVID-19 preventative measures..


In a study of 23 participants, the researchers found the players' underestimated how often they were breaking social distancing rules and other important COVID-19 guidelines. But the game altered their views on the importance of prioritizing health. After playing the game, only 13% of the participants still favored economy over health.

In addition, 87% of the participants said they would more carefully follow COVID-19 preventative guidance. Though research is needed to determine if their new awareness could be maintained long-term, the findings suggest gaming can be effective at promoting public health messages, the researchers said. 

Even before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a report by the International Centre on Longevity in the United Kingdom found that gaming apps could influence people's feelings about vaccination. One study of parents and children in Italy found that those who had played Plague, Inc. were more likely to get the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine.

Plague, Inc. and a similar game, Pandemic, offer lessons on disease outbreaks and how they spread well before the pandemic. 

In Plague, Inc., released in 2012 by Ndemic Creations, each player takes on the role of a deadly disease. The goals is to find the most effective way to spread across the world, destroying all of humanity. In Pandemic, released in 2018 by Asmodee Digital, players take on the roles of doctors, scientists and operations experts to discover cures for four diseases that have broken out in different parts of the world. 

Similarly, the internet-based "Remission 2" games by Hopelab include games where the goal is to kill cancer with "chemo bombs" and antibiotics. Studies have shown that when children fighting cancer play these games, they understand their diseases better and are more likely to adhere to their medication regimens.

Additionally, virtual technology can simulate what it feels like to fall ill with an infectious disease and what it feels like to be protected against it, researchers say.

Gaming as part of a treatment plan

In June 2020, the FDA approved the game EndeavorRx, developed by Akili Interactive, to treat ADHD symptoms in children ages 8-12, when used in conjunction with traditional therapies. It marked the first prescription video game. 

The FDA's approval was based on seven years of clinical trial data from 600 children. Five studies explored whether the game, formerly known as Project EVO, could help children with their ADHD symptoms.

In one of the studies, one-third of the children treated saw improvements in at least one attention deficit objective measure after they played the game 25 minutes a day, five days a week for a month. About half of the parents involved in the study also reported seeing significant changes in their child's day-to-day impairment.

Since receiving federal approval, Akili Interactive has been investigating whether EndeavorRx also can be used to treat "COVID "brain fog" in adults. Brain fog, one of the various lingering symptoms associated with Post-COVID Syndrome, causes difficulty focusing and remembering. 

Eventually, Akili Interactive hopes the game will be authorized to treat various cognitive disorders, including dementia and mild cognitive impairment.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Video Games Philadelphia Treatment Cancer ADHD COVID-19 Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles looking like future 'sellers,' but should have incredible draft capital
101821JeffreyLurie

Halloween

Trick or treat at The Franklin Institute
Limited - Franklin Fright - Trick or Treating

Nature

Orionid meteor shower peaks early Wednesday, but full moon could make it difficult to see
Orionid meteor shower

Music

Bruce Springsteen teases 2022 tour with E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen 2022 Tour

Men's Health

Urinary tract infections can affect men too – especially those over age 50
Bill Clinton's recent hospitalization

Entertainment

Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Aunt Mary Pat Holiday Show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved