More Health:

October 16, 2021

Marijuana use doubles people's risk of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, study shows

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
Marijuana use COVID-19 infections Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press

Nearly 8% of vaccinated people considered to be addicted to marijuana had breakthrough infections form the coronavirus, according to a recent study. And vaccinated people who are the heaviest marijuana users are more likely to contract COVID-19 than vaccinated people with other substance abuse disorders.

The three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States have proven to be highly effective at preventing infections and severe health complications caused by the virus. But some fully-vaccinated people could be at a greater risk of experiencing breakthrough COVID-19 cases because they use marijuana, experts say.

While the overall risk of a vaccinated person testing positive for COVID-19 is 3.6%, researchers found that nearly 8% of vaccinated people considered to have marijuana substance abuse disorders had breakthrough infections of the coronavirus, according to a study published in the medical journal World Psychiatry earlier this month.

Vaccinated people who are the heaviest marijuana users are more likely to have breakthrough infections than vaccinated people with other substance abuse disorders.

Though those with marijuana use disorders tend to be younger with fewer underlying medical conditions than those with other drug addictions, researchers said the adverse effects of marijuana on the lungs and the immune system could contribute to the increased risk of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

It's unclear how the study's findings pertain to recreational or medical marijuana users, as it focused on people with a drug addiction. A substance use disorder is a disease that affects a person's brain and behavior and causes one to be unable to control his or hers use of a legal or illegal drug.

Overall, 7% of fully-vaccinated people who abuse drugs got infected compared to those without substance use disorders. And people suffering from drug addiction also have an increased risk of severe illness, or worse, after breakthrough COVID-19 infections.

"We must continue to encourage and facilitate COVID-19 vaccination among people with substance use disorders, while also acknowledging that even after vaccination, this group is at an increased risk and should continue to take protective measures against COVID-19," the National Institute on Drug Abuse's director Nora D. Volkow said.

Researchers from the National Institute on Drug Abuse and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland analyzed the health records of 580,000 Americans with and without substance use disorders, who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between December 2020 and August 2021. Each study participant had also not been infected with COVID-19 before vaccination.

Scientists attributed the increased likelihood of breakthrough COVID-19 cases to underlying health conditions and adverse socioeconomic factors. But when these factors were controlled for, people with most substance use disorders no longer faced an increased likelihood of experiencing a breakthrough COVID-19 infection — except for pot users.

This latest study piggybacks on research from earlier in the pandemic, which found that people with substance use disorders were more likely to contract COVID-19 and have severe complications once infected. Researchers found this to be especially true among Black people who suffered from drug addiction.

"From previous studies, we knew that people with substance use disorders may be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and severe related outcomes," Case Western Reserve University professor Rong Xu said. 

"These results emphasize that, while the vaccine is essential and effective, some of these same risk factors still apply to breakthrough infections. It is important to continuously evaluate the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and the long-term effects of COVID-19, especially among people with substance use disorders."

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia National Institutes of Health Research Marijuana Cannabis Coronavirus Vaccinations Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles trade TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals
120119ZachErtz

Events

Eagles Autism Challenge raises $2.7M+
Limited - 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge

Environment

People should not eat fish caught in Neshaminy Creek basin due to PFAS contamination, DEP says
Neshaminy Creek Basin fish advisory

Travel

Philly airport resumes nonstop flights to London as travel restrictions ease
London - Philadelphia Flight

Healthy Eating

Many foods are loaded with salt – here's how to reduce it from your diet
Daily salt intake

Entertainment

Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Aunt Mary Pat Holiday Show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved