With respiratory illnesses on the rise, here's how to keep lungs healthy

As chilly weather is here to stay until the spring, it's important to stay healthy in the midst of seasonal colds and respiratory illnesses.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that vaccination rates for the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are down. Meanwhile, cases are going up, and the CDC warned that the combination could mean more severe cases and a strain on health care systems this winter. And a new COVID-19 strain, JN.1, was just dubbed a variant of interest, becoming one of the top strains in the Northeast.



Our lungs and respiratory health should be kept in tip-top shape, especially now. The American Lung Association, whose Mid-Atlantic headquarters is in Harrisburg, offers these tips for Pennsylvanians.

Quit tobacco

If you're looking for a reason to quit smoking in 2024, this is it. But the association says it's not just cigarettes that are harmful, extending this recommendation to vapes and other tobacco products.

In Pennsylvania, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death, killing around 22,000 people annually, according to the ALA. Approximately 16 million people nationwide live with tobacco-related diseases.

"While it’s best to quit as early as possible, quitting smoking at any age will enhance the length and quality of your life," the ALA says.

The Federal Food and Drug Administration notes that e-cigarettes are not considered a safe and effective method for quitting tobacco. Instead, the ALA recommends targeting nicotine addiction, such as calling a quitting helpline like 1-800-LUNGUSA or talking to a health care provider.

Stay up to date on shots

With the flu, COVID-19 and RSV all in the air, prevention where possible is key. The most recent vaccines are effective against the JN.1 variant, according to the CDC and World Health Organization, and the strain will show on at-home tests, which are still available for free through the federal government.