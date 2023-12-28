With respiratory illnesses on the rise, here's how to keep lungs healthy

December 28, 2023
As chilly weather is here to stay until the spring, it's important to stay healthy in the midst of seasonal colds and respiratory illnesses.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that vaccination rates for the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are down. Meanwhile, cases are going up, and the CDC warned that the combination could mean more severe cases and a strain on health care systems this winter. And a new COVID-19 strain, JN.1, was just dubbed a variant of interest, becoming one of the top strains in the Northeast.
Our lungs and respiratory health should be kept in tip-top shape, especially now. The American Lung Association, whose Mid-Atlantic headquarters is in Harrisburg, offers these tips for Pennsylvanians.
If you're looking for a reason to quit smoking in 2024, this is it. But the association says it's not just cigarettes that are harmful, extending this recommendation to vapes and other tobacco products.
In Pennsylvania, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death, killing around 22,000 people annually, according to the ALA. Approximately 16 million people nationwide live with tobacco-related diseases.
"While it’s best to quit as early as possible, quitting smoking at any age will enhance the length and quality of your life," the ALA says.
The Federal Food and Drug Administration notes that e-cigarettes are not considered a safe and effective method for quitting tobacco. Instead, the ALA recommends targeting nicotine addiction, such as calling a quitting helpline like 1-800-LUNGUSA or talking to a health care provider.
With the flu, COVID-19 and RSV all in the air, prevention where possible is key. The most recent vaccines are effective against the JN.1 variant, according to the CDC and World Health Organization, and the strain will show on at-home tests, which are still available for free through the federal government.
According to the ALA, "the best way to stay healthy and protect others is to be up to date on your recommended COVID-19 vaccinations and make sure all of your loved ones — from those aged 6 months to 100+ years — are also up to date on theirs."
The RSV vaccine is now available for adults over 60 and people who are 32 to 36 weeks pregnant. There also is a preventive antibody for newborns.
Radon is an odorless, tasteless and colorless natural gas emitted from the ground, and it can enter the home through cracks in the floorboards, basement walls, foundations and other small openings. While it might be sneaky, it is dangerous.
The ALA's 2023 State of Lung Cancer report found that radon, the second leading cause for lung cancer (after smoking), was detected at high levels in 39% of Pennsylvania homes. People who smoke and are exposed to radon are 10 times more likely to develop lung cancer, according to the CDC.
You can find both short and long-term detectors that test the air quality for radon, or you can hire a certified radon-testing professional. If radon is detected, the ALA recommends installing a radon mitigation system to keep lungs safe.