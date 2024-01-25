Live sloth, tortoises featured in new rainforest animal exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences

The Academy of Natural Sciences will bring a bit of the rainforest to snowy Philadelphia next month with an enormous new exhibit featuring live plants and animals.

"Under the Canopy" will take up 4,800 square feet of the Drexel University museum, leaving the animals room to crawl, climb and hang from branches in their specially created habitats. Featured critters include boa constrictors, red-footed tortoises, crested geckos and an internet favorite: the two-toed sloth.

Each day of the exhibit's multi-month run, animal handlers will lead presentations at 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. These shows will introduce visitors to 3-4 animals in the exhibit, highlighting their unique features, eating habits and survival tactics. Audience members may even get to touch a sloth or snake, though the animal lineup is subject to change.

Animal feedings and 1 p.m. sloth training sessions — which include exercise and enrichment — will occur daily.

"Under the Canopy" also will feature inanimate animals in the form of life-size sculptures. The statues are climbable, and since they're not real, kids won't have to worry about a surprise gorilla attack.

The exhibit aims to educate visitors on conservation by offering advice and actions they can take to support rainforests. "Under the Canopy" opens Saturday, Feb. 17 and will close in early September. Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for children.

Saturday, Feb. 17 to Monday, Sept. 2

Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.