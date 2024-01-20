Kids can learn how to tap maple trees, make syrup in Wissahickon Valley Park next month

The perfect pancake topper can be found in Wissahickon Valley Park next month when the area's sugar maple trees will be primed for tapping.

Also known as the Tree House, the Wissahickon Environmental Center will host a free maple sugaring event Saturday, Feb. 10 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nature experts will show visitors how to spot a sugar maple tree and tap it for sap. They will then walk attendees through the boiling process that transforms sap into sweet maple syrup.

Two demonstrations will be held, the first at 11 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.



Sap and syrup tasting stations will be available all day. Visitors also can warm up by the campfire or step inside the Tree House to tour the site's artifacts or meet its turtles. While the event is free, registration is required.

Saturday, Feb. 1011 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Free to attendWissahickon Environmental Center300 W. Northwestern Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19128

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.