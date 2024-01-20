More Events:

January 20, 2024

Kids can learn how to tap maple trees, make syrup in Wissahickon Valley Park next month

The free maple sugaring event, which features nature experts and a campfire, will be held at the park's environmental center

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Nature
Nature experts will show families how to identify sugar maple trees, tap them and make syrup at a free event at the Wissahickon Environmental Center.

The perfect pancake topper can be found in Wissahickon Valley Park next month when the area's sugar maple trees will be primed for tapping.

Also known as the Tree House, the Wissahickon Environmental Center will host a free maple sugaring event Saturday, Feb. 10 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nature experts will show visitors how to spot a sugar maple tree and tap it for sap. They will then walk attendees through the boiling process that transforms sap into sweet maple syrup. 

Two demonstrations will be held, the first at 11 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.

Sap and syrup tasting stations will be available all day. Visitors also can warm up by the campfire or step inside the Tree House to tour the site's artifacts or meet its turtles. While the event is free, registration is required.

Maple Sugaring Demonstration

Saturday, Feb. 10
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Free to attend
Wissahickon Environmental Center
300 W. Northwestern Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19128

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

