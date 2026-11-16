Santa will trade his sleigh for a fire truck when he arrives at Rancocas Woods in Mount Laurel for an evening of Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations.

The holiday gathering will take place Monday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., bringing tree and menorah lightings, seasonal shopping and family activities to the shops along Creek Road.

The evening will begin with a menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m., led by Rabbi Amy Memis-Foler of Adath Emanu-El. Santa will arrive aboard a Mount Laurel Fire Department truck at 6 p.m., when the Christmas tree lighting is also scheduled outside Creek Mercantile. Families can take photos with Santa at Stavra Fine Art Portrait Studio.

Throughout the celebration, local shops will welcome holiday shoppers, while Dash Consignment serves free hot chocolate. Nothing Bundt Cakes will provide complimentary Bundtinis, the bakery's miniature bundt cakes, and a candy table will offer more sweets.

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The festivities will take place at 118 Creek Road and are being organized by Mount Laurel Township and Rancocas Woods Events and Shops.

Additional information is available through Mount Laurel Township's holiday celebration page.

Rancocas Woods Christmas Tree and Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

Date: Monday, Dec. 7, 2026

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Location: Rancocas Woods, 118 Creek Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

5:30 p.m.: Menorah lighting with Rabbi Amy Memis-Foler of Adath Emanu-El

6 p.m.: Santa arrives by fire truck; Christmas tree lighting outside Creek Mercantile

Activities: Santa photos, holiday shopping, free hot chocolate, Bundtinis from Nothing Bundt Cakes and a candy table

Information: Mount Laurel Township

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