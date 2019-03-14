More Events:

March 14, 2019

Red Ball at Lincoln Financial Field benefits American Red Cross

Party at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles to support Red Cross House

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Lincoln Financial Field.

American Red Cross' 2019 Red Ball will take place Saturday, March 30, at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. 

The black tie party, sponsored by Independence Blue Cross and AmeriHealth Caritas, supports the Red Cross House in University City. It's the only facility of its kind in the country, providing transitional housing and recovery services for disaster survivors in the region.

The Red Ball is American Red Cross' biggest fundraiser of the year and includes food from nearly 30 restaurants. Places like Bank & Bourbon, Insomnia Cookies, Devon Seafood Grill and Distrito will serve appetizers or dessert.

There will also be drinks, two bands, games and a sports-themed silent auction.

The event runs 8 p.m. to midnight, but there's also a VIP pre-game party at 7 p.m. VIP access is $350, while tickets to the main party are $225. There are also $125 "Young Leaders" tickets for those 30 and under.

2019 Red Ball

Saturday, March 30
8 p.m. to midnight | $125-$350 for tickets
Lincoln Financial Field
1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Sinead Cummings
