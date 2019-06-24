More Culture:

June 24, 2019

Red Bull pros visit Philly for 'Drop In' skate fest

Over a hundred came out to Paines Park on 'Go Skate Day'

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Skateboarding Paines Park
Carroll - Go Skate Day, Skateboarding Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Red Bull professional skater Jamie Foy slides a rail at the 2019 Red Bull Drop In Tour at Paines Park in Philadelphia, Friday, June 21, 2019.

Over a hundred skateboarders came out to Paines Park, Friday, for Red Bull’s traveling "Drop In Tour” skate fest. The event was held on the 2019 “Go Skate Day” and attracted amateur and semi-pro athletes from around the area. On hand were also Red Bull’s top pro skaters, Torey Pudwill, Jamie Foy, Alex Midler and Joey Brezinski. 

During the Best Trick competition, $500 in gift cards and a handful of brand new skate decks were given out. Local skater John Valentin was awarded a free week to attend Camp Woodward, a renowned action sports camp, for performing exceptionally well in the competition. 

Here are a few photos from the "2019 Go Skate Day" at Paines Park, which is along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

Matthew Broad bluntslides a rail at Paine's Park, Friday, June 21, 2019.

Matthew Broad bluntslides a rail at Paine's Park, Friday, June 21, 2019.


Carroll - Go Skate Day, SkateboardingThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Devin Flynn does a frontside alley-oop on the 2019 Go Skate Day at Paines Park in Philadelphia.


RELATED: A skater's bittersweet LOVE | Philly filmmaker immortalizes Love Park skateboarding in new documentary

Carroll - Go Skate Day, SkateboardingThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Red Bull held a Best Trick competition at the jam which centered around a set of stairs with a handrail.


Carroll - Go Skate Day, SkateboardingThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Manny Arocho of North Philadelphia nose manuals along a stone slab at the 2019 Red Bull Drop In Tour.


Carroll - Go Skate Day, SkateboardingThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Red Bull Drop In Tour filled Paines Park with over a hundred skateboarders for the 2019 Go Skate Day.

Carroll - Go Skate Day, SkateboardingThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

John Valentin, center, stands with Red Bull pro skaters after winning a free week to Camp Woodward.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

