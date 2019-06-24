Red Bull pros visit Philly for 'Drop In' skate fest

June 24, 2019
Over a hundred skateboarders came out to Paines Park, Friday, for Red Bull’s traveling "Drop In Tour” skate fest. The event was held on the 2019 “Go Skate Day” and attracted amateur and semi-pro athletes from around the area. On hand were also Red Bull’s top pro skaters, Torey Pudwill, Jamie Foy, Alex Midler and Joey Brezinski.
During the Best Trick competition, $500 in gift cards and a handful of brand new skate decks were given out. Local skater John Valentin was awarded a free week to attend Camp Woodward, a renowned action sports camp, for performing exceptionally well in the competition.
Here are a few photos from the "2019 Go Skate Day" at Paines Park, which is along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.
RELATED: A skater's bittersweet LOVE | Philly filmmaker immortalizes Love Park skateboarding in new documentary