Report: Eagles are signing edge rusher Bryce Huff

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing edge rusher Bryce Huff, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Huff, 25, was originally an undrafted free agent, who got playing time as a rookie and has seen his role increase each season with the Jets.

Year Tackles (TFL) Sacks FF QB hits 2020 16 (4) 2 0 4 2021 14 (1) 2 0 8 2022 6 (2) 3.5 1 10 2023 29 (10) 10 0 21



As you can see, in 2023 Huff notched double digit sacks, and looked impressive doing so.



PFF had Huff down for an astronomical 67 pressures on just 334 pass rush snaps. You may recall him wrecking the game against Jack Driscoll in the Eagles' loss to the Jets last season.

The downside with Huff is that he's one-dimensional, in that he's more of a pass rush specialist than he is a three-down player, and $17 million per season is a lot of money to pay a player who may be playing a limited number of snaps. But ultimately, getting to the quarterback is kind of a valuable skill, and one the Eagles are willing to pay for.

Of course, signing a guy like Huff to this kind of money only makes sense if the Eagles are fairly sure they're going to deal either Haason Reddick or Josh Sweat, which appears to be the case with the team reportedly shopping both players.

