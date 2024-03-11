Report: Eagles are signing edge rusher Bryce Huff

March 11, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing edge rusher Bryce Huff, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Jets free-agent DE Bryce Huff is signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles once free agency opens, per sources. The deal will make Huff the highest-paid non-QB undrafted free agent in NFL history, per sources. pic.twitter.com/EkPiFlRss0— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
Huff, 25, was originally an undrafted free agent, who got playing time as a rookie and has seen his role increase each season with the Jets.
|Year
|Tackles (TFL)
|Sacks
|FF
|QB hits
|2020
|16 (4)
|2
|0
|4
|2021
|14 (1)
|2
|0
|8
|2022
|6 (2)
|3.5
|1
|10
|2023
|29 (10)
|10
|0
|21
As you can see, in 2023 Huff notched double digit sacks, and looked impressive doing so.
No matter the weather, Bryce Huff is going to kick your quarterback's ass, and he has all kinds of ways to do it. pic.twitter.com/FfgNj4zaxf— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 8, 2024
PFF had Huff down for an astronomical 67 pressures on just 334 pass rush snaps. You may recall him wrecking the game against Jack Driscoll in the Eagles' loss to the Jets last season.
The downside with Huff is that he's one-dimensional, in that he's more of a pass rush specialist than he is a three-down player, and $17 million per season is a lot of money to pay a player who may be playing a limited number of snaps. But ultimately, getting to the quarterback is kind of a valuable skill, and one the Eagles are willing to pay for.
Of course, signing a guy like Huff to this kind of money only makes sense if the Eagles are fairly sure they're going to deal either Haason Reddick or Josh Sweat, which appears to be the case with the team reportedly shopping both players.
