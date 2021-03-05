Report: Jason Kelce restructures with Eagles, Lane Johnson appears to be next

March 05, 2021
If you ask Jason Kelce what was his best week ever, he might have to pause to think about it.
Winning the Super Bowl in 2018 (and the ensuing parade) is clearly a contender, but after the Eagles All-Pro center welcomed his second child a few days ago, got his COVID-19 vaccine shot and then inked a new deal worth up to $12 million to return to Philly in 2021, he may have to think about it. He's had a very good week.
The #Eagles and C Jason Kelce have agreed on a new deal for 2021, paying him $9M fully guaranteed at signing and potentially up to $12M, source said. He announced on Instagram he’s back for another season.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2021
The deal will help the Eagles a little in their trek to move money around — like the Slay move and Brandon Graham before that — but there seems to be no commitment beyond 2021.
The Kelce contract is technically a restructuring, as Kelce said. It will lower his cap number, but is essentially a deal just for this season. Source says $9 mil guaranteed, max value of $12 mil— Les Bowen (@LesBowen) March 5, 2021
With so much chaos surrounding the Eagles, who got an entire new coaching staff and traded their franchise quarterback in the last two months, it's kind of nice to see the team could have a very stable veteran offensive line returning next season. Kelce will line up next to another All-Pro in right guard Brandon Brooks, who hopes to return at 100% after yet another season-ending injury.
There is also buzz that right tackle Lane Johnson may be the next to restructure/get extended.
Sources confirm that @LaneJohnson65 and the eagles are working on restructuring his deal ...— Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) March 5, 2021
March 5, 2021
Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports