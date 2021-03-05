Report: Jason Kelce restructures with Eagles, Lane Johnson appears to be next

If you ask Jason Kelce what was his best week ever, he might have to pause to think about it.

Winning the Super Bowl in 2018 (and the ensuing parade) is clearly a contender, but after the Eagles All-Pro center welcomed his second child a few days ago, got his COVID-19 vaccine shot and then inked a new deal worth up to $12 million to return to Philly in 2021, he may have to think about it. He's had a very good week.

The deal will help the Eagles a little in their trek to move money around — like the Slay move and Brandon Graham before that — but there seems to be no commitment beyond 2021.

With so much chaos surrounding the Eagles, who got an entire new coaching staff and traded their franchise quarterback in the last two months, it's kind of nice to see the team could have a very stable veteran offensive line returning next season. Kelce will line up next to another All-Pro in right guard Brandon Brooks, who hopes to return at 100% after yet another season-ending injury.

There is also buzz that right tackle Lane Johnson may be the next to restructure/get extended.

Isaac Seumalo will start at left guard, and the left tackle will be either Andre Dillard, Jordan Mailata or Jason Peters, who said this week that he's looking to play another season in the NFL

