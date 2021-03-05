More Sports:

March 05, 2021

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
Philly fans during the Eagles wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

We're 12 days away from the start of the NFL new league year, which for the Philadelphia Eagles means it's restructuring season, or SZN, if you prefer (I don't).

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Can the Eagles spend, at all, in free agency, and if so on whom? Which players are likely to be restructured? Who will be cut? Traded?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

