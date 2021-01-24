Report: Eagles 'agree to terms' with Jonathan Gannon to be their new defensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles have "agreed to terms" with Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon to be their new defensive coordinator, according to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Michael Lombardi (yes, that Michael Lombardi) initially reportedly that Gannon would get the job, but now it seems to be finalized.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni previously worked with Gannon on the Colts' staff the last three years. Gannon reportedly drew quite a bit of interest from other teams around the league, but in Philly, he would theoretically have control over the defense, with Sirianni being an offensive-minded head coach.

Here's Gannon's coaching history, via the Colts' website:

• Louisville (2006): Graduate Assistant

• Atlanta Falcons (2007): Defensive Assistant/Quality Control

• St. Louis Rams (2009-2011): Scout

• Tennessee Titans (2012-2013): Defensive Assistant/Quality Control

• Minnesota Vikings (2014-2017): Assistant Defensive Backs/Quality Control

• Indianapolis Colts (2018-2020): Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks

During those three seasons in Indy, the Colts have had a nice pass defense that has created turnovers:



Colts pass D Points Pass yards INT (rank) Defensive DVOA 2018 10 16 9 11 2019 18 23 7 19 2020 10 20 7 7









And from a coaching standpoint, Gannon has helped develop a number of younger players, like Rock Ya-Sin (24), Kenny Moore (25), Julian Blackmon (22), and Khari Willis (24). There's a decent chance that the Eagles will be selecting corners and safeties in the 2021 NFL Draft, and there's evidence that Gannon has been able to develop young talent in the secondary.

