Report: Eagles hosted LB Keanu Neal for a visit

Former Falcons, Cowboys, and Buccaneers safety/linebacker Keanu Neal visited the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report from Field Yates of ESPN.



Neal is a former first-round pick of the Falcons who began his career as a safety, but later converted to linebacker. After five seasons with the Falcons, he played for one season in Dallas in 2021, and one season in Tampa in 2022.

In 2022, Neal had 63 tackles and 4 pass breakups in 17 games (8 starts) with the Bucs.

The Eagles have a history of attempting to convert safeties into linebackers, like Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nate Gerry, and (sort of) Davion Taylor. They also recently signed players like Kyzir White and Nicholas Morrow, who were safeties-turned-linebackers for other teams before joining the Eagles.



Neal is perhaps best known among Eagles diehards for this:

So, you know, Neal has already helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl.

