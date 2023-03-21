More Sports:

March 21, 2023

Eagles agree to terms with LB Nicholas Morrow

The Eagles have added a new linebacker in free agency, singing former Chicago Bears player Nicholas Morrow.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032123NicholasMorrow Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

LB Nicholas Morrow

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

The Raiders had success converting Morrow from a safety into a linebacker after signing him as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and he has since had a successful NFL career. The Eagles have a history of attempting to convert safeties into linebackers, like Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nate Gerry, and (sort of) Davion Taylor. That track record isn't exactly awesome, obviously. They did find a competent safety-turned-linebacker in Kyzir White last offseason in free agency, and are seemingly replicating that approach in 2023. 

In 2020, Morrow broke out, as he allowed just 4.5 yards per target, per pro-football-reference.com. He was also a threat as a blitzer, as he collected three sacks and eight pressures on the season. Breakdown of his game here:

In 2021, Morrow was a free agent, but he signed back with the Raiders on a fully guaranteed one-year deal worth $4.5 million. However, he suffered an ankle injury during training camp and missed the entire season. In 2022, he signed with the Bears and had a little bit of a down year in coverage, but led the team with 116 tackles.

The Eagles likely have Morrow penciled in as a starter. Depth chart updated here.

