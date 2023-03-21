More Sports:

March 21, 2023

Report: Bijan Robinson has pre-draft visit with the Eagles

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is reportedly in Philly for a pre-draft visit. Would the Eagles take a running back in the first round?

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
110522BijanRobinson Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports

Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Cue the talk of the Eagles taking a running back in the first round! On Monday night, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, the top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, posted a picture on his Instagram story of him flying into Philadelphia and of Lincoln Financial Field:

NFL Network's Mike Garofalo reported on Tuesday morning that Robinson is indeed in the city for a pre-draft visit with the Eagles.

The Eagles have two first-round picks in this year's draft: No. 10 and No. 30. I truly cannot imagine Howie Roseman, with more than a decade of evidence we have on him as a front office executive, would take a running back with the 10th-overall pick, even one of Robinson's caliber. I see national writers mocking him to the Birds at 10 and just makes no sense. I doubt he'll be there at pick 30, but if he is, I'd call that selection in immediately. 

During his final collegiate season at Texas, Robinson totaled 1,894 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns. That would add even more offensive firepower to the potent attack Eagles fans saw with this team in 2022. 

The Eagles lost Miles Sanders in free agency, but brought in former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny on a low-risk deal to be RB1 (for now). Penny has the pure talent to be a great back, but he's struggled mightily with injuries throughout his career. Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell will be back in the fold in 2023 for situational roles with Gainwell operating as a third-down back. That would all change, of course, if the Eagles drafted Robinson, a do-it-all rusher with receiving chops who'd give the Eagles the most dangerous running game in the league between himself, Jalen Hurts and the NFL's best offensive line. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Bijan Robinson Howie Roseman

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded
Limited - Online Gambling Main Image

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Philly reaches $9.25 million settlement in lawsuit over police response to 2020 protests
Philly Settlement Protests Police

Sponsored

All Star Labor Classic is April 16
Limited - All Star Classic

Women's Health

To reduce infant deaths, Philly will give guaranteed incomes to 250 mothers
Infant mortality

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' positional needs, prior to the 2023 NFL Draft
032123NakobeDean

Arts & Culture

The Colored Girls Museum in Germantown celebrates Black girlhood through art and artifacts
colored girls museum

Food & Drink

Sip cookie milkshakes at P'unk Burger to support local Girl Scout troop
girl scout cookie milkshake

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved