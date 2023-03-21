Report: Bijan Robinson has pre-draft visit with the Eagles

Cue the talk of the Eagles taking a running back in the first round! On Monday night, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, the top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, posted a picture on his Instagram story of him flying into Philadelphia and of Lincoln Financial Field:

The Eagles have two first-round picks in this year's draft: No. 10 and No. 30. I truly cannot imagine Howie Roseman, with more than a decade of evidence we have on him as a front office executive, would take a running back with the 10th-overall pick, even one of Robinson's caliber. I see national writers mocking him to the Birds at 10 and just makes no sense. I doubt he'll be there at pick 30, but if he is, I'd call that selection in immediately.

During his final collegiate season at Texas, Robinson totaled 1,894 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns. That would add even more offensive firepower to the potent attack Eagles fans saw with this team in 2022.

The Eagles lost Miles Sanders in free agency, but brought in former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny on a low-risk deal to be RB1 (for now). Penny has the pure talent to be a great back, but he's struggled mightily with injuries throughout his career. Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell will be back in the fold in 2023 for situational roles with Gainwell operating as a third-down back. That would all change, of course, if the Eagles drafted Robinson, a do-it-all rusher with receiving chops who'd give the Eagles the most dangerous running game in the league between himself, Jalen Hurts and the NFL's best offensive line.

