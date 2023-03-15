Report: Eagles RB Miles Sanders to sign with the Panthers

March 15, 2023
The Carolina Panthers will be signing soon-to-be former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders, according to a report from Ian Rapoport from NFL Network.
Sources: Miles Sanders is headed to the #Panthers.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023
Sanders had a very good season in the stat sheet and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after rushing 259 times for 1,269 yards (4.9 YPC) and 11 TDs, finishing fifth in the NFL in rushing yards. For the first time since 2019, Sanders played in every game, and his 259 carries beat his previous season average of 160 by 99 carries.
However, he has remained a flawed player in many ways.
After the Eagles signed former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny in free agency, the writing was on the wall that Sanders would soon be finding a new home. In Carolina, he will reunite with his former positional coach, Duce Staley, who is now the assistant head coach and running backs coach for the Panthers.
Update: It's a four-year deal worth $25 million, per David Newton of ESPN.
