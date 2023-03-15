Report: Eagles to re-sign DT Fletcher Cox

The Eagles will be re-signing DT Fletcher Cox, who will be in Philadelphia for his twelfth season. It is a one-year deal worth $10 million, according to ESPN.

I'm not so sure I'd call $10 million a "discount" of any kind for Cox, but whatever.

In an otherwise stellar offseason by Howie Roseman and the Eagles' front office, one mistake was signing Cox to a one-year deal worth $14 million. Cox is an Eagles all-time great, however, he had his worst year as a pro in 2021, when he had 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 16 games, often appearing disinterested and griping about his role in the scheme. While he did play harder and was more disruptive on the field during the back half of that season, it's hard to imagine how the team felt that a valuation of $14 million was reasonable.

In 2022, Cox had better stats (43 tackles, 7 sacks) than the previous year, but he never truly felt like an impact player, and it has become pretty easy to see that he is a player in decline.

The Eagles did need help on the interior of their defensive line with the departure of Javon Hargrave in free agency and Cox is obviously a player they know, but they probably overpaid for his services for the second straight offseason.

