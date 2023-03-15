More Sports:

March 15, 2023

Report: Eagles to re-sign DT Fletcher Cox

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112822FletcherCox Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Cox

The Eagles will be re-signing DT Fletcher Cox, who will be in Philadelphia for his twelfth season. It is a one-year deal worth $10 million, according to ESPN.

I'm not so sure I'd call $10 million a "discount" of any kind for Cox, but whatever.

In an otherwise stellar offseason by Howie Roseman and the Eagles' front office, one mistake was signing Cox to a one-year deal worth $14 million. Cox is an Eagles all-time great, however, he had his worst year as a pro in 2021, when he had 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 16 games, often appearing disinterested and griping about his role in the scheme. While he did play harder and was more disruptive on the field during the back half of that season, it's hard to imagine how the team felt that a valuation of $14 million was reasonable.

In 2022, Cox had better stats (43 tackles, 7 sacks) than the previous year, but he never truly felt like an impact player, and it has become pretty easy to see that he is a player in decline.

The Eagles did need help on the interior of their defensive line with the departure of Javon Hargrave in free agency and Cox is obviously a player they know, but they probably overpaid for his services for the second straight offseason.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Fletcher cox

Videos

Featured

Limited - Online Gambling Main Image

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run at McDonald's in Bucks County
McDonalds Hit Run Bucks County

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Health News

EPA to restrict hazardous 'forever chemicals' in drinking water
Forever Chemicals Water PFAS

Eagles

NFL free agency: Day 2 NFC East recap
031523DarrenWaller

TV

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola to return to 'Jersey Shore' after decade away from the MTV franchise
jersey shore sammi sweetheart giancola reality tv

Entertainment

Cirque du Soleil's new show to make North American debut in Philly
Cirque du Soleil Philly

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved