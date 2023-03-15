Eagles players react to Darius Slay being released on Twitter

March 15, 2023
As the NFL free agency period continues to fire on all cylinders, the biggest news of the day for the Eagles is that they're set to release Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. The possibility of Slay being traded was there, but the Birds released Slay outright with a post-June 1 designation on Wednesday morning.
Slay made Pro Bowl teams in both 2021 and 2022 in Philly. He likely deserved All-Pro consideration in 2021, making a whole host of game-changing plays and racking up a few defensive touchdowns. To kick off 2022, Slay was an elite shutdown corner, but his play fell off as the season wore on. Entering his age-32 season in 2023 with presumed differences on what his salary should be with the organization, the Eagles cut him.
His now former Eagles teammates took to Twitter after the release was announced to show their support. It's a rite of passage for NFL players to do this. They know the deal with the way this league is ultimately a business.
Here's what several Eagles posted for Slay...
Kyzir White, who signed with Arizona to reunite with Jonathan Gannon this week, said that Slay was "one of the best teammates" he ever had:
Damn dawg!! One of best teammates I ever had! Keep running ya race family god got you🤞🏽❤️ https://t.co/3RWm8bPbJR— Kyzir (@KyzirWhite8) March 15, 2023
Real one🫡 https://t.co/3lrLB009ou— Marcus Epps (@MEpps_6) March 15, 2023
Whaaaaaaaaaa— Shaun Bradley® (Sdot) (@Sdot_Bradley5) March 15, 2023
Nahhhhhh …… damn…. Bro appreciate youu fr all the knowledge you gave bro. Goes along way wit me. One of the best teammates i ever had an players ive seen… salute to a real one🖤🤞🏽 https://t.co/9uOz6epZlm— Shaun Bradley® (Sdot) (@Sdot_Bradley5) March 15, 2023
WTH going on😭😭😭😭— Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) March 15, 2023
Damn Cuzo …. MY MENTOR ALL YEAR THANK YOU FOR FREE GAME 🫡💯 https://t.co/8cXBkXASxu— C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) March 15, 2023
Blessed to have had the opportunity to learn from you big bro 🤝🏾💯 https://t.co/5yB6e1IWwb— 16🌹 (@Mronesx_) March 15, 2023
Best teammate I’ve had 🫡 appreciate you big homie ‼️ https://t.co/C2ORWvgI9b— andre chachere (@AndreChachere) March 15, 2023
😲 Losing one of the best to do it @bigplay24slay https://t.co/L02SacBRxT— Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) March 15, 2023
