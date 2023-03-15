Eagles players react to Darius Slay being released on Twitter

As the NFL free agency period continues to fire on all cylinders, the biggest news of the day for the Eagles is that they're set to release Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. The possibility of Slay being traded was there, but the Birds released Slay outright with a post-June 1 designation on Wednesday morning.

Slay made Pro Bowl teams in both 2021 and 2022 in Philly. He likely deserved All-Pro consideration in 2021, making a whole host of game-changing plays and racking up a few defensive touchdowns. To kick off 2022, Slay was an elite shutdown corner, but his play fell off as the season wore on. Entering his age-32 season in 2023 with presumed differences on what his salary should be with the organization, the Eagles cut him.

His now former Eagles teammates took to Twitter after the release was announced to show their support. It's a rite of passage for NFL players to do this. They know the deal with the way this league is ultimately a business.

Here's what several Eagles posted for Slay...

Kyzir White, who signed with Arizona to reunite with Jonathan Gannon this week, said that Slay was "one of the best teammates" he ever had:

A.J. Brown? It doesn't look like he was pleased with the move:

Linebacker Shaun Bradley was surprised:

Bradley then gave him a longer farewell:

Soon-to-be-former Eagles running back Miles Sanders was surprised, too:



Free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, whose future with the Eagles is up in the air, also didn't seem to love the move:

Gardner-Johnson went on to state that Slay was a mentor to him last year:

Receiver Quez Watkins shouted him out:

Defensive back Andre Chachere called Slay the best teammate he ever had:

Rodney McLeod, who was teammates with Slay in 2020 and 2021 in Philly, also gave his take on the move:

I have a feeling this won't be the last we see of Twitter goodbyes this offseason from Eagles players.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader