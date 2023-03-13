More Sports:

March 13, 2023

Report: Eagles re-sign OL Brett Toth

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Brett_Toth_Eagles_Camp_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

I was pleasantly surprised that we had a Brett Toth picture in our library.

The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed offensive lineman Brett Toth according to a report from Field Yates of ESPN. They released Toth last Wednesday, and presumably brought him back at lower pay. 

Toth has appeared in nine games in the Eagles' regular offense over the last three years, despite being a fringe roster guy who has ping-ponged back and forth between the Eagles and Cardinals. After tearing an ACL in the meaningless Week 18 game against Dallas in 2021, he began the 2022 season on the PUP list and never appeared on the 53-man roster. Interestingly, he played center in that game, when he had previously only played tackle for the Eagles. Perhaps Jeff Stoutland sees something in him as a potential backup at multiple positions?

Toth should be healthy for 2023 training camp, and because the Eagles are likely to lose some offensive line depth he could have a decent enough chance of cracking the roster.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brett Toth

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

NJ Transit riders now can use cash to pay fares on their smartphones
NJ Transit Upgrades

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Health News

From grave robbing to giving your own body to science – a short history of where medical schools get cadavers
Cadavers Medical Schools

Sixers

Joel Embiid had his signature MVP moment
Sixers-Blazers-Joel-Embiid-Game-Winning-Shot-March-2023

Entertainment

Quinta Brunson to make 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut April 1
quinta brunson saturday night live host snl

Family-Friendly

Watch animal artists at work during Philadelphia Zoo-a-thon fundraiser
zoo-a-thon philadelphia zoo fundraiser

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved