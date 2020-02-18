Report: Eagles to release LB Nigel Bradham

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing their starting linebacker of the last four years in Nigel Bradham, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bradham played in 58 games for the Eagles over the last four seasons, starting all 58.

The Eagles had a March 17 deadline to exercise a 2020 option on Bradham. Had they kept him, Bradham's salary would have been $8,000,000. By releasing Bradham, per OverTheCap.com, the Eagles will save $4,465,000 on the cap, and Bradham will count for $5,302,500 in dead money.

Bradham was a steady three-down linebacker in Jim Schwartz's scheme, but one who did not make many splash plays. In four years in Philly, Bradham only had 2 INTs, 3 forced fumbles, and 5 sacks. His best season, by far, was in 2017, when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

With Bradham now reportedly gone, Kamu Grugier-Hill likely soon to follow, and both Zach Brown and L.J. Fort both having been released during the 2019 season, the Eagles are highly likely to be shopping for starting linebackers in free agency.

The remaining linebackers under contract with the team are Nate Gerry, T.J. Edwards, Alex Singleton, and Duke Riley.

UPDATE: The Eagles aren't necessarily "releasing" Bradham, as Schefter's report reads. They are merely declining a team option on him for 2020.

