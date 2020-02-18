More Sports:

February 18, 2020

Report: Eagles to release LB Nigel Bradham

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
290922_Eagles_Lions_Nigel_Bradham_Kate_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham.

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing their starting linebacker of the last four years in Nigel Bradham, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bradham played in 58 games for the Eagles over the last four seasons, starting all 58. 

The Eagles had a March 17 deadline to exercise a 2020 option on Bradham. Had they kept him, Bradham's salary would have been $8,000,000. By releasing Bradham, per OverTheCap.com, the Eagles will save $4,465,000 on the cap, and Bradham will count for $5,302,500 in dead money.

Bradham was a steady three-down linebacker in Jim Schwartz's scheme, but one who did not make many splash plays. In four years in Philly, Bradham only had 2 INTs, 3 forced fumbles, and 5 sacks. His best season, by far, was in 2017, when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

With Bradham now reportedly gone, Kamu Grugier-Hill likely soon to follow, and both Zach Brown and L.J. Fort both having been released during the 2019 season, the Eagles are highly likely to be shopping for starting linebackers in free agency.

The remaining linebackers under contract with the team are Nate Gerry, T.J. Edwards, Alex Singleton, and Duke Riley.

UPDATE: The Eagles aren't necessarily "releasing" Bradham, as Schefter's report reads. They are merely declining a team option on him for 2020. 

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nigel Bradham

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Progress reports for the Sixers' young players coming out of the All-Star break
Matisse-Thybulle_021820_usat

Investigations

Lansdale-native Amie Harwick allegedly killed at Hollywood Hills home
Amie Harwick killed Hollywood

Health News

Insulin costs far less on Craigslist – but it's a risky purchase for diabetics, health experts say
Insulin Craigslist Marketplace

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in Lions CB Darius Slay?
021820FletcherCoxDariusSlay

Video

Eagles' Jason Kelce arm wrestles random guy at bar while wearing Delco shirt
Jason Kelce arm wrestle

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon is celebrating Mardi Gras through the end of February
Mardi Gras food & drink specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved