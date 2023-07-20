Report: Eagles to sign OL Dennis Kelly

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Kelly was an Eagles fifth-round pick in 2012. He appeared in 30 games for the Eagles, starting 15. In 2016, the Eagles traded Kelly to the Tennessee Titans for WR Dorial Green-Beckham, which at the time felt like a win for Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office. But, nope. Green-Beckham stunk for one year in Philly and never played in the NFL again, while Kelly played in 74 games for the Titans, starting 32. He also caught a touchdown pass in an AFC Championship Game.

He also caught a TD pass in regular season game, and look at the celly!

After five seasons in Tennessee, Kelly has since played for one season both in Green Bay and Indianapolis. Here are Kelly's career snap counts (data via PFF). He has played every spot along the offensive line except center:

Year LT LG RG RT TE 2022 (IND) 191 48 2021 (GB) 1 304 1 2020 (TEN) 1046 2 2019 (TEN) 277 1 58 15 2018 (TEN) 2 5 367 2 2017 (TEN) 85 6 88 2016 (TEN) 68 1 10 66 2015 (PHI) 32 124 239 2014 (PHI) 124 78 2013 (PHI) 220 465 2012 (PHI)



In short, Kelly is a swing tackle (more experience on the right side than the left) who can fill in at guard in a pinch. The Eagles were thin at offensive tackle, and Kelly will now give them more depth. An updated look at the Eagles' offensive line depth chart:

Offense 1 2 3 4 LT Jordan Mailata Jack Driscoll Trevor Reid Roderick Johnson LG Landon Dickerson Sua Opeta Julian Good-Jones C Jason Kelce Brett Toth Cameron Tom

RG Cam Jurgens Tyler Steen

Tyrese Robinson

RT Lane Johnson Dennis Kelly Fred Johnson Chim Okorafor



Next up... linebacker (probably).

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader