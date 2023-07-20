More Sports:

July 20, 2023

Report: Eagles to sign OL Dennis Kelly

The Eagles have signed offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, who the team originally selected in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Jimmy Kempski
072023DennisKelly Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Dennis Kelly is the guy on the right.

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Kelly was an Eagles fifth-round pick in 2012. He appeared in 30 games for the Eagles, starting 15. In 2016, the Eagles traded Kelly to the Tennessee Titans for WR Dorial Green-Beckham, which at the time felt like a win for Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office. But, nope. Green-Beckham stunk for one year in Philly and never played in the NFL again, while Kelly played in 74 games for the Titans, starting 32. He also caught a touchdown pass in an AFC Championship Game.

He also caught a TD pass in regular season game, and look at the celly!

After five seasons in Tennessee, Kelly has since played for one season both in Green Bay and Indianapolis. Here are Kelly's career snap counts (data via PFF). He has played every spot along the offensive line except center: 

 YearLT LG RG RT TE 
 2022 (IND)191   48  
 2021 (GB)  304 
 2020 (TEN)   1046 
 2019 (TEN)277  58 15 
 2018 (TEN)  5367 
 2017 (TEN)85   88 
 2016 (TEN)68  10 66 
 2015 (PHI)32   124239  
 2014 (PHI) 124  78  
 2013 (PHI)   220465  
 2012 (PHI)     


In short, Kelly is a swing tackle (more experience on the right side than the left) who can fill in at guard in a pinch. The Eagles were thin at offensive tackle, and Kelly will now give them more depth. An updated look at the Eagles' offensive line depth chart:

 Offense
 LTJordan Mailata Jack Driscoll Trevor Reid Roderick Johnson 
 LGLandon Dickerson Sua Opeta Julian Good-Jones 
 CJason Kelce Brett Toth Cameron Tom
 
 RGCam Jurgens Tyler Steen
Tyrese Robinson
 
 RTLane Johnson Dennis KellyFred JohnsonChim Okorafor 


Next up... linebacker (probably).

