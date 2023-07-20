Report: Eagles to sign OL Dennis Kelly

July 20, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Kelly was an Eagles fifth-round pick in 2012. He appeared in 30 games for the Eagles, starting 15. In 2016, the Eagles traded Kelly to the Tennessee Titans for WR Dorial Green-Beckham, which at the time felt like a win for Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office. But, nope. Green-Beckham stunk for one year in Philly and never played in the NFL again, while Kelly played in 74 games for the Titans, starting 32. He also caught a touchdown pass in an AFC Championship Game.
Former Eagles OL Dennis Kelly has MORE TD catches in the 2019 playoffs than ANYONE on the Eaglespic.twitter.com/RTBNTjrjOJ— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 19, 2020
He also caught a TD pass in regular season game, and look at the celly!
📽 Ryan Tannehill trouve son LINEMAN OFFENSIF Dennis Kelly pour un TD ! #Titans pic.twitter.com/I9MStMxyF8— NFL France (@NFLFrance) November 24, 2019
After five seasons in Tennessee, Kelly has since played for one season both in Green Bay and Indianapolis. Here are Kelly's career snap counts (data via PFF). He has played every spot along the offensive line except center:
|Year
|LT
|LG
|RG
|RT
|TE
|2022 (IND)
|191
|48
|2021 (GB)
|1
|304
|1
|2020 (TEN)
|1046
|2
|2019 (TEN)
|277
|1
|58
|15
|2018 (TEN)
|2
|5
|367
|2
|2017 (TEN)
|85
|6
|88
|2016 (TEN)
|68
|1
|10
|66
|2015 (PHI)
|32
|124
|239
|2014 (PHI)
|124
|78
|2013 (PHI)
|220
|465
|2012 (PHI)
In short, Kelly is a swing tackle (more experience on the right side than the left) who can fill in at guard in a pinch. The Eagles were thin at offensive tackle, and Kelly will now give them more depth. An updated look at the Eagles' offensive line depth chart:
|Offense
|1
|2
|3
|4
|LT
|Jordan Mailata
|Jack Driscoll
|Trevor Reid
|Roderick Johnson
|LG
|Landon Dickerson
|Sua Opeta
|Julian Good-Jones
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Brett Toth
|Cameron Tom
|RG
|Cam Jurgens
|Tyler Steen
|Tyrese Robinson
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Dennis Kelly
|Fred Johnson
|Chim Okorafor
Next up... linebacker (probably).
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader