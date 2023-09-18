Report: Eagles to sign punter Braden Mann

According to Adam Caplan, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing punter Braden Mann to their practice squad.

The New York Jets selected Mann in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His numbers with the Jets from 2020-2022:

Braden Mann Punts Yards YPP Net 2020 82 3598 43.9 37.2 2021 41 1875 45.7 40.6 2022 83 3889 46.9 40.8



According to the @PuntRunts, Mann finished 24th in punter EPA (expected points added) in 2022.

Per the PuntRunts, Mann is a better "pin deep" punter than he is an "open field" punter, just like the Eagles' punter of the last couple years, Arryn Siposs.

Mann was waived by the Jets in April, and per Caplan the Eagles put a waiver claim in on him, but he was awarded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were higher in the waiver priority order. Mann lost a punting competition in Steelers training camp to Pressley Harvin III, and was a free agent the first week of the regular season.

He will probably forever be known by Jets fans as the guy who cost the Jets the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft when he made a touchdown-saving tackle against the Rams, helping the then 0-13 Jets win their first game of the season in 2020.

The No. 1 overall pick ended up being quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jets settled for Zach Wilson.

Arryn Siposs punted for the Eagles the first two weeks of the regular season. In Week 1 against the Patriots, he mishandled a punt that came out late, leading to an illegal man downfield penalty. In Week 2 he had a bad game against the Vikings. His four punts:

Open field situation from the PHI 14: Only traveled 40 yards, and was returnable. Brandon Powell returned the punt 20 yards before fumbling. Open field situation from the PHI 26: Only traveled 44 yards. Pin deep situation from the MIN 49: Fair catch at the MIN 14. If you're not a good open field punter, you better be pinning teams inside their own 10 on pin deep situations. Pin deep situation from the MIN 49: Powell fielded it at the 18, and it was returnable. He lost a yard. Not nearly good enough from Siposs, though.

And, of course, Siposs faltered in the playoffs the last two seasons, most notably when he punted to the wrong side of the field in the Super Bowl, and his punt was returned 65 yards by Kadarius Toney. Siposs will very likely be waived from the practice squad.

