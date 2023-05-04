More Sports:

May 04, 2023

Report: Eagles to sign TE Dan Arnold

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Saints, Cardinals, Panthers, and Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Arnold entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted wide receiver with New Orleans, but the Saints eventually converted to him to tight end. He got waived during the 2019 season, and was picked up by the Cardinals. In his fourth year in 2020, Arnold had something of a breakout season, catching 31 passes for 438 yards and 4 TDs. He caught 68.9 percent of the passes that came his way that season, and had an impressive 9.7 yards per target. 

Arnold signed with the Panthers during the 2021 season, but was traded to Jaguars after just three games in Carolina. He was unable to build on his breakout 2020 season.

Arnold is 6'6, 240, and he has good athleticism (4.63 40, 39 1/2" vert, 6.81 3-cone). If he is able to make the Eagles' 53-man roster, he could perhaps be a player who contributes in a similar way as Zach Pascal in 2022.

