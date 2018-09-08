Source: Eagles signing WR Braxton Miller, pending a physical

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Miller to the practice squad, pending a physical, a source has confirmed to PhillyVoice. Alex Gleiman of CBS Sports was the first to report it.

The Eagles' release of Greg Ward and Rashard Davis from the practice squad on Friday paved the way for Miller to sign with the team.

Miller was drafted by the Texans in the third round (85th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has not been much of a factor in his two-year professional career, and was released at 53-man cutdowns.

Braxton Miller Rec Yards YPC TD 2016 15 99 6.6 1 2017 19 162 8.5 1 TOTAL 34 261 7.7 2



Miller was a high-profile quarterback with extraordinary athleticism in college at Ohio State, who moved to wide receiver. His spin move in 2015 against Virginia Tech remains one of the standout highlights in recent memory:



The Eagles are currently thin at wide receiver, with Alshon Jeffery and Mack Hollins out.

