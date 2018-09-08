More Sports:

September 08, 2018

Source: Eagles signing WR Braxton Miller, pending a physical

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
090818BraxtonMiller Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Braxton Miller

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Miller to the practice squad, pending a physical, a source has confirmed to PhillyVoice. Alex Gleiman of CBS Sports was the first to report it. 

The Eagles' release of Greg Ward and Rashard Davis from the practice squad on Friday paved the way for Miller to sign with the team.

Miller was drafted by the Texans in the third round (85th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has not been much of a factor in his two-year professional career, and was released at 53-man cutdowns.

 Braxton MillerRec Yards YPC TD 
 201615 99 6.6 
 201719 162 8.5 
 TOTAL34 261 7.7 


Miller was a high-profile quarterback with extraordinary athleticism in college at Ohio State, who moved to wide receiver. His spin move in 2015 against Virginia Tech remains one of the standout highlights in recent memory: 


The Eagles are currently thin at wide receiver, with Alshon Jeffery and Mack Hollins out.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

