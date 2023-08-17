More Sports:

August 17, 2023

Report: Eagles star pass rusher Haason Reddick to have surgery

He is expected to be ready for Week 1.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Haason-Reddick-1840.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Haason Reddick

Philadelphia Eagles star edge rusher Haason Reddick appeared on the injury report on Tuesday with a thumb injury, and did not practice. As it turns out, Reddick will be having surgery on his thumb, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Eagles' Week 1, September 10 game against the New England Patriots is 24 days away.

Reddick was a slam dunk free agent acquisition by the Eagles last offseason who racked up 19.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, and 32 QB hits in 2022, playoffs included. He was second-team All Pro, a Pro Bowl selection, and he finished fourth in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting. If the playoffs were included, there's a good argument to be made that Reddick was the best defensive player in the NFL in 2022.

If Reddick is unable to go, the Eagles still have plenty of talented edge rushers, notably Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and first-round pick Nolan Smith.

UPDATE: A team source says the Eagles are confident Reddick will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Haason Reddick

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cooper - Dr Hawk with patient

Cooper University Health Care ranked among top hospitals by U.S. News & World Report
Limited - Visit NJ - Unusual historic spots

6 unusual sites for you to explore near the Jersey Shore

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

Life after prison proves to be frustrating, even for those only pretending they're trying to get back on their feet
Eastern State reentry simulation

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August
Limited - Cape May County Beach PHoto

Eagles

Jalen Hurts has been in touch with Michael Jordan, calls him 'a great mentor'
Jalen-Hurts-Air-Jordans-Joint-Practice-Eagles-Browns-NFL-8.15.23.jpeg

History

Philly abolitionist's descendants donate 184-year-old Bible to Museum of the American Revolution
Forten Family Bible

Weekend

Tacos, gothic oddities and the world's largest bounce house: Your weekend guide to things to do
Tacos weekend guide

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved