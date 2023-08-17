Report: Eagles star pass rusher Haason Reddick to have surgery

Philadelphia Eagles star edge rusher Haason Reddick appeared on the injury report on Tuesday with a thumb injury, and did not practice. As it turns out, Reddick will be having surgery on his thumb, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Eagles' Week 1, September 10 game against the New England Patriots is 24 days away.

Reddick was a slam dunk free agent acquisition by the Eagles last offseason who racked up 19.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, and 32 QB hits in 2022, playoffs included. He was second-team All Pro, a Pro Bowl selection, and he finished fourth in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting. If the playoffs were included, there's a good argument to be made that Reddick was the best defensive player in the NFL in 2022.



If Reddick is unable to go, the Eagles still have plenty of talented edge rushers, notably Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and first-round pick Nolan Smith.

UPDATE: A team source says the Eagles are confident Reddick will be ready for the start of the regular season.

