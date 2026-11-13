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November 13, 2026

Report: Eagles are waiving Hollywood Brown

Hollywood Brown is the latest veteran speedster receiver the Eagles acquired who did not pan out.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
EaglesTrainingCampHollywood Brown-2 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Hollywood Brown's Eagles tenure lasted just four games.

The Philadelphia Eagles are waiving wide receiver Hollywood Brown, per a report from Jordan Schultz.

The Eagles signed Brown in free agency this offseason. He cost $5 million and he canceled out a compensatory pick that the team would have otherwise been in line to gain. In his four-game tenure with the Eagles, Brown had 5 catches for 63 yards. He was the team's lone healthy scratch against the Panthers Week 6.

Prior to the trade deadline, Schultz also reported that Brown was available for trade. We hypothesized that maybe a team would trade a 6th/7th round pick swap from Brown, which is more or less the standard lowest compensation players are commonly traded for. It doesn't appear as though any teams around the league were even willing to part with that.

Brown is an eight-year NFL vet who was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He ran a 4.27 40 time at his pro day in 2019, and is a player known for his speed, however, he has not really been a big-play player over the course of his career. The Eagles like taking shots on veteran receivers who previously posted blazing fast 40 times. Other examples include Parris Campbell (4.31) and John Ross (4.22). Those fliers have not panned out, obviously. 

All players, regardless of league tenure, are subject to waivers if they are let go following the trade deadline. If Brown clears waivers he will then be an unrestricted free agent.

The Eagles currently carry six other receivers on their roster: DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Britain Covey, and Elijah Moore.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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