April 01, 2020

Report: Former Eagles DT Timmy Jernigan to sign with the Texans

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan.

Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan.

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan is set to sign a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jernigan played for the Eagles for three seasons, earning an in-season contract extension after a very good first half of the 2017 season, his first with the team. Thereafter, his play was erratic, and he was often unavailable, as he missed 13 games in 2018, and 6 in 2019. 

This past season, Jernigan turned it a bit on late in the season, particularly against the Giants Week 17, but for the better part of the 2019 season he was invisible. Including the playoffs, in 11 games (10 starts) and 313 snaps, he had 12 tackles (3 for loss), 2 sacks, and 3 QB hits.

Jim Schwartz seemed to really like Jernigan, often citing the energy that he plays with, but moving on from him was an easy decision, given his lack of durability and production over the last 2.5 seasons.

The deal is reportedly worth "up to" $3.75 million. To be determined how much the actual value of the contract is worth, which will affect the comp pick formula. We updated that here.

