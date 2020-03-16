Eagles 2021 compensatory draft pick tracker

March 16, 2020
Last offseason, and into the regular season as well, the Philadelphia Eagles were clearly being careful not mess up their chances of landing compensatory picks for the losses of Nick Foles, Golden Tate, and Jordan Hicks in free agency.
As such, we tracked the Birds' compensatory pick movement all year. In 2020, the Eagles are highly unlikely to chase comp picks, for several reasons:
Still, by popular demand, we'll track the Eagles' comp picks, out of love.
• Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Vaitai is reportedly signing a five-year, $50 million deal with the Lions. I haven't yet looked at the new CBA which spells out the formula for comp picks, but we'll blindly project that as a fourth-round pick, for now.
None yet.
To note, we will be referencing OverTheCap's comp pick cancellation chart here:
|Players lost (APY) - Projected round
|Players gained (APY) - Projected round
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai ($10,000,000) - 4
