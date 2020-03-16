More Sports:

March 16, 2020

Eagles 2021 compensatory draft pick tracker

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Howie-Roseman_010820_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

Last offseason, and into the regular season as well, the Philadelphia Eagles were clearly being careful not mess up their chances of landing compensatory picks for the losses of Nick Foles, Golden Tate, and Jordan Hicks in free agency.

As such, we tracked the Birds' compensatory pick movement all year. In 2020, the Eagles are highly unlikely to chase comp picks, for several reasons:

  1. They don't have outgoing free agents likely to garner high-round comp picks.
  2. They have more cap space than in previous years, so they can be active in free agency to a larger degree than they were the last two offseasons.
  3. They have more glaring holes to fill, and can't punt on free agency to gain a few extra picks in 2021.

Still, by popular demand, we'll track the Eagles' comp picks, out of love.

Players lost

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Vaitai is reportedly signing a five-year, $50 million deal with the Lions. I haven't yet looked at the new CBA which spells out the formula for comp picks, but we'll blindly project that as a fourth-round pick, for now.

Players gained

None yet.

Comp pick cancellation chart

To note, we will be referencing OverTheCap's comp pick cancellation chart here:

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round 
 Halapoulivaati Vaitai ($10,000,000) - 4

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Compensatory picks Eagles Free Agency

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

One last look at the Eagles' players headed to free agency
031620NelsonAgholor

Coronavirus

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures
student meal distribution sites

Health News

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close

Sixers

If coronavirus forces NBA into extended hiatus, they should cancel the season
Wells-Fargo-Center-Locked_031620_usat

Work

Tips for working from home and setting up your new remote office
Working from home tips

Food & Drink

Urban Farmer to donate $1 for every take-out order to Feeding America
Urban Farmer making $1 donation for every carry-out order

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved