Eagles 2021 compensatory draft pick tracker

Last offseason, and into the regular season as well, the Philadelphia Eagles were clearly being careful not mess up their chances of landing compensatory picks for the losses of Nick Foles, Golden Tate, and Jordan Hicks in free agency.

As such, we tracked the Birds' compensatory pick movement all year. In 2020, the Eagles are highly unlikely to chase comp picks, for several reasons:

They don't have outgoing free agents likely to garner high-round comp picks. They have more cap space than in previous years, so they can be active in free agency to a larger degree than they were the last two offseasons. They have more glaring holes to fill, and can't punt on free agency to gain a few extra picks in 2021.

Still, by popular demand, we'll track the Eagles' comp picks, out of love.

Players lost

• Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Vaitai is reportedly signing a five-year, $50 million deal with the Lions. I haven't yet looked at the new CBA which spells out the formula for comp picks, but we'll blindly project that as a fourth-round pick, for now.



Players gained

None yet.

Comp pick cancellation chart

To note, we will be referencing OverTheCap's comp pick cancellation chart here:

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round Halapoulivaati Vaitai ($10,000,000) - 4



