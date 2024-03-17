More Sports:

March 17, 2024

Report: Eagles agree to terms with LB Oren Burks

Burks is a good coverage linebacker who will be joining the Eagles on a one-year deal.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031724OrenBurks Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports

Oren Burks

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with linebacker Oren Burks, according to a Saturday night report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic. It's a one-year deal.

Burks was a Packers third-round pick in 2018 who played in Green Bay his first four years in the NFL before playing for the San Francisco 49ers the last two. He was a backup to Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, as well as a sub-package player for the Niners.

Burks had his best statistical season in 2023, making 46 tackles, a sack, and an INT in 15 games (5 starts). He was a good coverage linebacker for the Niners in 2023, as opposing quarterbacks had a 68.6 passer rating when they targeted him in 2023 (25 targets), per PFF.

Burks will likely back up Nakobe Dean and Devin White at linebacker for the Eagles, and perhaps also find a role as a sub-package in Philly, like he did in San Francisco.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Oren Burks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Kerry Cliffs

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Do Something Big: Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man shot twice in head near Kensington SEPTA station, police say
shooting Kensington SEPTA station

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Prevention

Flossing is a must for overall health – no matter how much people hate it, medical experts say
Dental Floss Teeth

Music

Drag queen Sapphira Cristál puts out casting call for music video
Sapphira Cristal Drag race music video

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Weekend

An espresso martini crawl: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide espresso martini crawl

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved