Report: Eagles agree to terms with LB Oren Burks

March 17, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with linebacker Oren Burks, according to a Saturday night report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic. It's a one-year deal.
Burks is a special teams standout who started 5 games in 2023 for SF.
Burks was a Packers third-round pick in 2018 who played in Green Bay his first four years in the NFL before playing for the San Francisco 49ers the last two. He was a backup to Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, as well as a sub-package player for the Niners.
Burks had his best statistical season in 2023, making 46 tackles, a sack, and an INT in 15 games (5 starts). He was a good coverage linebacker for the Niners in 2023, as opposing quarterbacks had a 68.6 passer rating when they targeted him in 2023 (25 targets), per PFF.
Burks will likely back up Nakobe Dean and Devin White at linebacker for the Eagles, and perhaps also find a role as a sub-package in Philly, like he did in San Francisco.
