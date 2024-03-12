Report: Eagles are signing interior offensive lineman Matt Hennessy

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing interior offensive lineman Matt Hennessy to a one-year deal, according to a report from Bo Wulf and Zach Berman of PHLY.

Hennessy was a Falcons third-round pick in 2020, and he understudied as a rookie under Alex Mack. He became the starting center in 2021, starting every game, but moved to LG in 2022 and suffered a knee injury that cost him six games. In 2023 he reaggravated that knee injury and missed the entirety of the season. He has appeared in 41 career games, with 22 starts. His snap counts, by season:

Year LG C RG 2020 75 150 0 2021 0 988 0 2022 157 0 0 2023 0 0 0



Hennessy is a product of Temple, and was a popular mid-round projection to the Eagles prior to the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Eagles don't have a backup center (if we're not including Landon Dickerson) so bringing in Hennessy makes sense. Of course, he'll have to prove that he can stay healthy.

