More Sports:

March 12, 2024

Report: Eagles are signing interior offensive lineman Matt Hennessy

The Eagles continue to address areas of need in free agency, inking Temple's Matt Hennessy.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031224MattHennessy Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Matt Hennessy (61)

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing interior offensive lineman Matt Hennessy to a one-year deal, according to a report from Bo Wulf and Zach Berman of PHLY.

Hennessy was a Falcons third-round pick in 2020, and he understudied as a rookie under Alex Mack. He became the starting center in 2021, starting every game, but moved to LG in 2022 and suffered a knee injury that cost him six games. In 2023 he reaggravated that knee injury and missed the entirety of the season. He has appeared in 41 career games, with 22 starts. His snap counts, by season:

Year  LGRG 
 2020  75150 
 2021  0988 
 2022  157
 2023  0


Hennessy is a product of Temple, and was a popular mid-round projection to the Eagles prior to the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Eagles don't have a backup center (if we're not including Landon Dickerson) so bringing in Hennessy makes sense. Of course, he'll have to prove that he can stay healthy.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Matt Hennessy

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Are women leading the charge in securing their financial future?
Purchased - Couple Walking Dog Along Suburban Street

How to reduce your risk of cancer

Just In

Must Read

Development

Chinatown Stitch project to cap Vine Street Expressway gains $158 million in funding
Chinatown Stitch Funding

Sponsored

Philadelphia Ballet presents "Giselle"
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

Illness

COVID-19 rapid tests still work against new variants – researchers keep assessing them and they pass
COVID-19 Rapid Tests

Celebrities

Bradley Cooper makes 'Abbott Elementary' cameo in special post-Oscars episode
Bradley Cooper Abbott Elementary

Eagles

What they're saying: Saquon Barkley is a perfect fit for the Eagles
USATSI_22242954.jpg

Performances

Broadway's 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' returns to Philly
BEAUTIFUL Carole King Walnut Theater 1080x1080.png

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved