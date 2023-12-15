More Sports:

December 15, 2023

Report: Sixers extend Daryl Morey through 2027-28 season

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has received a contract extension.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Morey 12.15.23 Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Daryl Morey has received praise this season for his handling of former Sixer James Harden's trade request.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers have extended the contract of President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey through the 2027-28 NBA season.

Since Morey took control of basketball operations before the 2020-21 season, the Sixers have has a 170-89 record (.656 winning percentage) in three-plus years. 

Morey entered amid a crisis of sorts after a massively disappointing 2019-20 season in which the Sixers were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, came in and quickly made several major trades, often finding value on the margins.

However, the fate of his legacy in Philadelphia will rest in the hands of two deals he made later on: trading Ben Simmons and other assets to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden in February of 2021, and then sending Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers at the beginning of this season.

As Wojnarowski points out, Morey's contract status is now aligned with that of first-year Sixers head coach Nick Nurse.

Morey, known for a healthy combination of aggressiveness and patience, has had a whirlwind of a year between Harden's trade demand in June of 2023, Harden's ensuing public comments calling Morey a "liar" and the eventual deal Morey struck with the Clippers.

