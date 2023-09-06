More Sports:

September 06, 2023

Report: Sixers bringing back Danny Green this season

The Sixers are set to reunite with a former player.

Sixers-Pistons-Danny-Green-5_012821_Kate_Frese46.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 28: Danny Green #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons on October 28, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

The Sixers have added to their bench, according to reports, bringing back former three-and-D veteran Danny Green for the 2023-24 season.

Green is 36 and spent two seasons in Philadelphia — resulting in what else, two second round playoff exits. He started 97 games for the Sixers, averaging 7.8 points per game and shooting .397 from long range. 

Interestingly, Green won a title with new Sixers' coach Nick Nurse in 2018-19, famously out-lasting the Sixers when Kawhi Leonard's game-winning three helped lift them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Green recovered from a torn ACL and spent time with the Grizzlies and Cavaliers last season. Depending on what happens with James Harden it seems likely that Green will be a small forward off the bench in 2023-24.

