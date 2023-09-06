Report: Sixers bringing back Danny Green this season

September 06, 2023
The Sixers have added to their bench, according to reports, bringing back former three-and-D veteran Danny Green for the 2023-24 season.
Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2023
Interestingly, Green won a title with new Sixers' coach Nick Nurse in 2018-19, famously out-lasting the Sixers when Kawhi Leonard's game-winning three helped lift them to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Green recovered from a torn ACL and spent time with the Grizzlies and Cavaliers last season. Depending on what happens with James Harden it seems likely that Green will be a small forward off the bench in 2023-24.
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports