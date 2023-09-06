Report: Sixers bringing back Danny Green this season

The Sixers have added to their bench, according to reports, bringing back former three-and-D veteran Danny Green for the 2023-24 season.

Green is 36 and spent two seasons in Philadelphia — resulting in what else, two second round playoff exits. He started 97 games for the Sixers, averaging 7.8 points per game and shooting .397 from long range.

Interestingly, Green won a title with new Sixers' coach Nick Nurse in 2018-19, famously out-lasting the Sixers when Kawhi Leonard's game-winning three helped lift them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Green recovered from a torn ACL and spent time with the Grizzlies and Cavaliers last season. Depending on what happens with James Harden it seems likely that Green will be a small forward off the bench in 2023-24.

