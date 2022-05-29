More Events:

May 29, 2022

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show returns for 95th anniversary with nearly 150 exhibitors

Artists and creatives travel from all over the United States and Canada to showcase their work in the Center City neighborhood

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Rittenhouse Art Show Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show will feature 143 exhibitors and nine student artists from regional schools for its weekend-long outdoor festival, which runs from June 3 to 5.

This weekend, 143 fine art exhibitors will line the streets in Center City to showcase their work at the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show. 

The three-day show, which runs from June 3-5, features artists from all over the United States and Canada who flock to the outdoor festival to immerse themselves in the art market. Exhibiting artists are placed into one of six categories: drawing and pastel, mixed media, oil and acrylic, watercolor, printmaking, sculpture and student artists. 

MORE: Old City Eats returns with live music, extended happy hour, and kickoff block party

More than 140 professional artists will line the park, while nine student artists will showcase work at booths located in the center of Rittenhouse Square. 

Each of the student artists are nearing the completion of their fine or studio art programs at schools like Tyler School of Art at Temple University, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Rowan University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Arcadia University and Studio Incamminati in South Philadelphia. 

The art show will open at 11 a.m. each day, and will run until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will wrap for the season at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. 

"We're thrilled to continue the tradition of presenting this fine art experience in Philadelphia," Sandra Sedmak Engel, Rittenhouse Fine Arts Association board chair told the South Philly Review. "It's rewarding for all the artists to be part of such a signature event for the region." 

Though more than a dozen regional artists from throughout the suburbs will be present for the art show, six Philadelphia-based artists will showcase their work along the perimeter of the park. 

Christopher Buonomo (Sculpture): wood, metal and stone sculptures, plus paintings
Mark Campana (Oils & Acrylics): South Philly native classic studio painter
Julia Zahn (Mixed Media): mixed media paintings and drawings centered around the environment
Patrick Seufert (Oils & Acrylics): oil paintings centered on urban dynamics and cities
Ken Tutjamnong (Oils & Acrylics): oil paintings centering on urban life
Chris Curchin (Oils & Acrylics): abstract and figure paintings

A children's community art project will be set up in the center of the park for families to join in on the festivities while they browse dozens of art collections. 

The fall Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show is scheduled for Sept. 16 through 18. 

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

June 3-5, 2022
Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. | Free
Rittenhouse Square Park
210 W. Rittenhouse Square.
Philadelphia, PA 19103

