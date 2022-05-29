Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show returns for 95th anniversary with nearly 150 exhibitors

This weekend, 143 fine art exhibitors will line the streets in Center City to showcase their work at the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show.

The three-day show, which runs from June 3-5, features artists from all over the United States and Canada who flock to the outdoor festival to immerse themselves in the art market. Exhibiting artists are placed into one of six categories: drawing and pastel, mixed media, oil and acrylic, watercolor, printmaking, sculpture and student artists.

More than 140 professional artists will line the park, while nine student artists will showcase work at booths located in the center of Rittenhouse Square.

Each of the student artists are nearing the completion of their fine or studio art programs at schools like Tyler School of Art at Temple University, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Rowan University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Arcadia University and Studio Incamminati in South Philadelphia.

The art show will open at 11 a.m. each day, and will run until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will wrap for the season at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

"We're thrilled to continue the tradition of presenting this fine art experience in Philadelphia," Sandra Sedmak Engel, Rittenhouse Fine Arts Association board chair told the South Philly Review. "It's rewarding for all the artists to be part of such a signature event for the region."

Though more than a dozen regional artists from throughout the suburbs will be present for the art show, six Philadelphia-based artists will showcase their work along the perimeter of the park.

• Christopher Buonomo (Sculpture): wood, metal and stone sculptures, plus paintings

• Mark Campana (Oils & Acrylics): South Philly native classic studio painter

• Julia Zahn (Mixed Media): mixed media paintings and drawings centered around the environment

• Patrick Seufert (Oils & Acrylics): oil paintings centered on urban dynamics and cities

• Ken Tutjamnong (Oils & Acrylics): oil paintings centering on urban life

• Chris Curchin (Oils & Acrylics): abstract and figure paintings