May 15, 2022

Old City Eats returns with live music, extended happy hour, and kickoff block party

The summer-long happy hour runs each Thursday from May 26 to Aug. 25 at 4 to 7 p.m.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Old City Eats Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

Old City Eats is a summer-long extended happy hour on Thursdays at 4 to 7 p.m. from May 26 to Aug. 25. The event kicks off with an outdoor Block Party on Thursday, May 26 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Summer is almost here. Philadelphia has been celebrating the return of warm weather all season long with outdoor food festivals, parties and spring specials at restaurants and bars throughout the city, the summer brings an expansive lineup of outdoor street fairs and indoor food and drink specials. 

Old City Eats is back for its fifth summer from May 26 through Aug. 25. The summer-long extended happy hour celebration will run each Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., with pay-as-you-go food and drink along 2nd Street from Market to Chestnut streets. 

"Our focus for Old City Eats is spotlighting the neighborhood's impressive and evolving list of dining options," said Job Itzkowitz, Old City District's executive director. "With more than 20 restaurants and bars participating, there's something to appeal to every palette, including Italian, Irish, Cuban, Mexican, Spanish, and other global cuisines." 

The festivities kick off with the Old City Eats Block Party, an extended opening of the street fair from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. More than a dozen restaurants — including some new additions — will line 2nd Street along with live music at some Old City restaurants and bars celebrating the unofficial return of summer ahead of Memorial Day weekend. 

Guests can hear Irish tunes at The Plough & The Star, jazz at Sassafras, and a DJ and salsa dancers at Cuba Libra Restaurant and Rum Bar. The Philly Keys dueling piano band will play at The Bourse Food Hall. 

Other block party participants include Amada, Freebyrd Chicken, Grubhouse, Nick's Bar & Grille, Khyber Pass Pub. Kick Axe Throwing, Scoop DeVille, Rebel Taco, Brownie's Irish Pub, and Vanderwende's Ice Cream. 

Each restaurant has their own special menu for the extended happy hour, which is available at the Old City District website. The summer-long event highlights the best options among more than 100 restaurants and bars in Old City. The menu offerings are meant to appeal to locals and tourists alike. 

The full list of participating Old City Eats restaurants is below. 

Amada (217 Chestnut St.)
Brownie's Irish Pub (46 S 2nd St.)
Cafe Couleur (323 Arch St.)
Campo's Philly Cheesesteaks (214 Market St.)
Cuba Libre Restaurant and Bar (10 S 2nd St.)
Freebyrd Chicken (Bourse Food Hall, 111 S Independence Mall E)
Grubhouse (Bourse Food Hall, 111 S Independence Mall E)
Khyber Pass Pub (56 S 2nd St.)
Kick Axe Throwing (232 Market St.)
La Peg (140 N. Columbus Blvd.)
Las Bugambilias (15 S 3rd St.)
Lucha Cartel (207 Chestnut St.)
National Mechanics (22 S 3rd St.)
Nick's Bar & Grille (16 S 2nd St.)
The Olde Bar (125 Walnut St.)
The Plough & The Stars (123 Chestnut St.)
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti (212 Walnut St., second floor)
Rebel Taco (Bourse Food Hall, 111 S Independence Mall E)
Sassafras (48 S 2nd St.)
Scoop DeVille (Bourse Food Hall, 111 S Independence Mall E)
Spasso Italian Grill (34 S Front St.)
Stratus Lounge (433 Chestnut St.)
Venderwende's Ice Cream (243 Market St., coming soon)

All food is pay-as-you-go, and there's no cover charge to visit the Old City Eats Block Party. Updates to the summer-long lineup will be provided on the Old City District's website

Old City Eats (and Block Party)

Thursdays from May 26 to Aug. 25, 2022
4 to 7 p.m. (block party 4 to 9 p.m.) | Pay-as-you-go
Old City District
Philadelphia, PA 19106

