May 12, 2022

Northern Liberties Night Market returns with food trucks, live music and street performers

The event is taking place along 2nd Street between Fairmount Avenue and Poplar Street on May 26 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Maggie Mancini
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Night Market
Northern Liberties Night Market Courtesy of/2nd Street Festival

Northern Liberties will hold its first-ever spring Night Market on Thursday, May 26 from 5 until 10 p.m. with 50 food, drink, and art vendors.

In 2020, the Food Trust of Philadelphia made the decision to end its seasonal Night Market series after a decade of fall and spring events. The traveling, open-air food truck festival was a popular attraction for residents and foodies in neighborhoods like Overbrook, Roxborough, El Centro in Fairhill and Fairmount. 

The last event was held on Oct. 3, 2020 in Point Breeze. When the nonprofit organization announced the end of the food festivals, the 2nd Street Festival Corporation in Northern Liberties wanted to use the concept in its own community as a way to "carry the torch" and continue a modern Philly tradition. 

MORE: Sofitel in Rittenhouse to host drag tea series benefiting LGBTQ community center | This year's 'reimagined' Pride March to mark 50th anniversary of first Philly Pride day | Ardmore Restaurant Week returns with in-person dining at 14 locations

The organization originally planned their inaugural Night Market for spring 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the city and canceled both indoor and large outdoor gatherings. This past fall, the group held a preview market to test the community's response. 

After a successful first event, the nonprofit is bringing back Northern Liberties Night Market with its first spring food truck festival on Thursday, May 26 from 5 to 10 p.m. The pay-as-you-go, open air food and drink market will feature 50 vendors selling locally-made bites and artisan items. 

"We are thrilled to bring these new open-air food festivals to our neighborhood in Northern Liberties," said Owen Kamihira, president of the 2nd Street Festival Corporation. "For some time, the 2nd Street Festival had been brainstorming ways to expand from just an annual festival into a year-round series of events. When the Food Trust announced the end of their popular Night Market series, 2nd Street Festival saw this as the perfect opportunity to carry the torch of a tradition many Philadelphians hold near and dear to their hearts." 

Northern Liberties MarketCourtesy of/Kory Aversa

Northern Liberties' spring Night Market will include 23 food vendors and live performances from West Philadelphia's Project Positive dance troupe.


Food trucks and sidewalk vendors will line 2nd Street between Fairmount Avenue and Poplar Street. For many of the chosen vendors, this Night Market is their first time on the road since the pandemic began. 

The full list of food vendors are listed below.

A Taste of Philly: cheesesteaks, burgers, fries, mozzarella sticks, fried Oreos
Bake n' Bacon: gourmet sandwiches with focus on bacon, grilled chicken, and smoked brisket
Brood Coffee Truck: specialty coffee drinks and fresh-made pastries
Byz.Empire: American eats influenced by Mediterranean and Latin traditions
Calle del Sabor: Caribbean and Latin dishes
Chank's Grab n' Go: pizza cones
Dr. Brownies: plant-based brownie company
Dr. Wutzit's Wonder Balls: lobster mac n' cheese balls, buffalo chicken balls, cheesesteak balls
Haagen Dazs: ice cream truck
Hello Vietnam: Northern Liberties restaurant serving Bahn Mis and Vietnamese coffee to-go
Korea Taqueria: Korean-Mexican fusion
La Ping Corn Company: hot roasted corn on the cob
Moocheeze Food Truck: fried mac n' cheese balls, melts, fries
Moshava: Israeli-inspired street food
Papermill Foods: blend of South East Asian and Australian cuisine
Philly Nuts: Flavor blended nuts
Piccola Italia: Italian street food
Rita's Italian Ice: water ice and frozen custard
Taqueria dos Hermanos: Mexican fare
The Little Sicilian: Arancini rice balls
The Munchy Manchine: sandwiches, snacks and desserts
VeganMe Please: vegan comfort food
WokWorks: Asian street food with organic noodles and rice bowls

Cocktails are being provided by Bourbon & Branch and Standard Tap. Spuntino is serving beer and wine, and Urban Village is selling its selection of Northern Liberty-made beers. El Camino will sell frozen and rocks margaritas, plus two specialty cocktails including the Vice Night Punch and Mexi Mai Tais. 

2nd Street Night MarketCourtesy of/2nd Street Festival

The Northern Liberties Night Market is meant to be in the same spirit as the former Food Trust seasonal events, which ended in 2020. Still, organizers note that there is no affiliation between the events.


The Night Market also features 23 artisan vendors, selling jewelry, clothing, pet supplies, handmade art, home decor, stationary, candles and soaps. Ray's Reusables, one of the newest additions to Northern Liberties' business corridor, is selling sustainable bulk household staples. 

"When we started the 2nd Street Festival, we just wanted to celebrate our neighborhood and have fun doing it," said Oron Daskal of North Bowl. "It's amazing how much interest it draws now and how much life it brings to 2nd Street." 

DJ Frost will provide music for the duration of the market, and West Philly's Project Positive dance troupe will provide street performers.

The 2nd Street Festival is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7 and the fall edition of Northern Liberties Night Market will fill the streets once again on Thursday, Sept. 22. 

Northern Liberties Night Market

Thursday, May 26, 2022
5 to 10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
2nd Street between Fairmount Avenue and Poplar Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123

Maggie Mancini

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

