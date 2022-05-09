More Events:

May 09, 2022

Ardmore Restaurant Week returns with in-person dining at 14 locations

The two-week event runs from Thursday, May 12 through Sunday, May 22

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Ardmore Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

Ardmore Restaurant Week is back with in-person dining this year. 14 restaurants in town will offer prix fixe dinner menus with prices ranging from $20-$40 from May 12-22.

After two years of hybrid events and altered dining options in Philadelphia and its suburbs, warmer weather has ushered in a return to a more traditional dining experience throughout much of the region. 

Ardmore Restaurant Week is set to return on Thursday, May 12 with in-person dining at 14 locations in town. From May 12-22, check out established favorites and some new spots for three-course prix fixe meals for lunch and dinner at $20, $30, or $40. 

Participating restaurants put together specialty menus celebrating fan favorites and debuting new options. The dining and retail celebration is organized by the Ardmore Initiative, the business improvement district focused on improving the area and making it more desirable for both residents and visitors. 

"Ardmore Restaurant Week is one of our most anticipated events and we are thrilled to welcome it back for in-person dining this year," said Nancy Scarlato, executive director of the Ardmore Initiative. "Ardmore is one of the fastest growing dining experiences in the area and Ardmore Restaurant Week gives us a chance to celebrate established Ardmore favorites and introduce our newcomers."

Lolas GardenCourtesy of/Kory Aversa

Reservations are available now for specialty, three-course menus in Ardmore from May 12 through May 22.


Below is a list of each of this year's participating restaurants: 

Autana (6 Station Road): Award-winning Venezuelan restaurant
Buena Vista Mexican (5 W. Lancaster Ave.): Family-owned Mexican spot
Char & Stave (21 Rittenhouse Place): Coffee made by Bluebird Distilling
Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant (60 Greenfield Ave.): Regional brewpub chain
Jack McShea's Pub (34 Lancaster Ave.): Casual neighborhood restaurant and pub
John Henry's Pub (90 Cricket Ave.): Homestyle cooking and pub fare
Juice Dr. (44 Rittenhouse Place): Cold pressed juices and cleanses
Local Wine and Kitchen (39 W. Lancaster Ave.): Wine bar with cocktails and seasonal menu
Lola's Garden (51 St. Georges Road): Modern American cuisine
Mikado Thai Pepper (64 Lancaster Ave.): Thai dishes, sushi and sashimi
Osushi (36 Greenfield Ave.): Fresh sushi, rolls and Japanese entrees
Positano Ristorante (21 W. Lancaster Ave.): Southern Italian dining
Sophie's BBQ (64 Rittenhouse Place): Barbecue and comfort food
Tired Hands Brewing Company (35 Cricket Terrace): Craft brewery with sandwiches

Ardmore Restaurant WeekCourtesy of/Kory Aversa

Some participating restaurants in this year's Ardmore Restaurant Week are newcomers to the area, including Osushi and Char & Stave. Both opened in early 2022.


Some new options include Char & Stave, Bluebird Distilling's first coffee and cocktail bar, which opened in March. The cafe's bourbon barrel-aged coffee is aged for one to six months before being bagged and sold. The coffee spot turns into a cocktail bar in the late afternoon, serving up cocktails and mocktails with a coffee focus, including its own espresso martini, made with Bluebird vodka, espresso, and toasted cardamom. 

Another newcomer, Oshushi held its grand opening in February with live lion dancing at its second BYOB location in Ardmore. For restaurant week, visitors can try out many of its combination sushi rolls and full entrees, or stop in to Osushi's Marlton, New Jersey location for additional offerings. 

Lola's Garden, one of the newest additions to Suburban Square in Ardmore, opened in the middle of the pandemic in April 2021. The restaurant's widespread indoor and outdoor seating allows guests to take in the expansive greenery while checking out a menu inspired by the seasons. For Restaurant Week, guests are offered the choice of two appetizers, two main courses, and two desserts. 

Participating restaurants were given the opportunity to utilize indoor and outdoor seating, as well as takeout options. Though most restaurants allow for walk-in dining, reservations can be made by contacting each restaurant individually. 

Ardmore Restaurant Week

May 12-22, 2022
Lunch and dinner | Prix fixe $20, $30, $40 options
Various locations
Ardmore, PA 19003

