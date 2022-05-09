Ardmore Restaurant Week returns with in-person dining at 14 locations

After two years of hybrid events and altered dining options in Philadelphia and its suburbs, warmer weather has ushered in a return to a more traditional dining experience throughout much of the region.

Ardmore Restaurant Week is set to return on Thursday, May 12 with in-person dining at 14 locations in town. From May 12-22, check out established favorites and some new spots for three-course prix fixe meals for lunch and dinner at $20, $30, or $40.

Participating restaurants put together specialty menus celebrating fan favorites and debuting new options. The dining and retail celebration is organized by the Ardmore Initiative, the business improvement district focused on improving the area and making it more desirable for both residents and visitors.

"Ardmore Restaurant Week is one of our most anticipated events and we are thrilled to welcome it back for in-person dining this year," said Nancy Scarlato, executive director of the Ardmore Initiative. "Ardmore is one of the fastest growing dining experiences in the area and Ardmore Restaurant Week gives us a chance to celebrate established Ardmore favorites and introduce our newcomers."

Courtesy of/Kory Aversa Reservations are available now for specialty, three-course menus in Ardmore from May 12 through May 22.

Below is a list of each of this year's participating restaurants:

• Autana (6 Station Road): Award-winning Venezuelan restaurant

• Buena Vista Mexican (5 W. Lancaster Ave.): Family-owned Mexican spot

• Char & Stave (21 Rittenhouse Place): Coffee made by Bluebird Distilling

• Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant (60 Greenfield Ave.): Regional brewpub chain

• Jack McShea's Pub (34 Lancaster Ave.): Casual neighborhood restaurant and pub

• John Henry's Pub (90 Cricket Ave.): Homestyle cooking and pub fare

• Juice Dr. (44 Rittenhouse Place): Cold pressed juices and cleanses

• Local Wine and Kitchen (39 W. Lancaster Ave.): Wine bar with cocktails and seasonal menu

• Lola's Garden (51 St. Georges Road): Modern American cuisine

• Mikado Thai Pepper (64 Lancaster Ave.): Thai dishes, sushi and sashimi

• Osushi (36 Greenfield Ave.): Fresh sushi, rolls and Japanese entrees

• Positano Ristorante (21 W. Lancaster Ave.): Southern Italian dining

• Sophie's BBQ (64 Rittenhouse Place): Barbecue and comfort food

• Tired Hands Brewing Company (35 Cricket Terrace): Craft brewery with sandwiches



Courtesy of/Kory Aversa Some participating restaurants in this year's Ardmore Restaurant Week are newcomers to the area, including Osushi and Char & Stave. Both opened in early 2022.

Some new options include Char & Stave, Bluebird Distilling's first coffee and cocktail bar, which opened in March. The cafe's bourbon barrel-aged coffee is aged for one to six months before being bagged and sold. The coffee spot turns into a cocktail bar in the late afternoon, serving up cocktails and mocktails with a coffee focus, including its own espresso martini, made with Bluebird vodka, espresso, and toasted cardamom.

Another newcomer, Oshushi held its grand opening in February with live lion dancing at its second BYOB location in Ardmore. For restaurant week, visitors can try out many of its combination sushi rolls and full entrees, or stop in to Osushi's Marlton, New Jersey location for additional offerings.

Lola's Garden, one of the newest additions to Suburban Square in Ardmore, opened in the middle of the pandemic in April 2021. The restaurant's widespread indoor and outdoor seating allows guests to take in the expansive greenery while checking out a menu inspired by the seasons. For Restaurant Week, guests are offered the choice of two appetizers, two main courses, and two desserts.

Participating restaurants were given the opportunity to utilize indoor and outdoor seating, as well as takeout options. Though most restaurants allow for walk-in dining, reservations can be made by contacting each restaurant individually.

May 12-22, 2022

Lunch and dinner | Prix fixe $20, $30, $40 options

Various locations

Ardmore, PA 19003