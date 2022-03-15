Bluebird Distilling to open coffee and cocktail bar in Ardmore

Phoenixville's Bluebird Distilling is set to expand with an all-day coffee and cocktail bar called Char & Stave Coffee in Ardmore on Monday, March 21.

The concept comes from Bluebird's owner and master distiller Jared Adkins, with the help of head distiller Scott Gilbert who has over 15 years of experience roasting coffee. Char & Stave's signature roasts will use a similar method to the one utilized at the distillery, which specializes in small-batch whiskey, rum, gin and other spirits.

"barrel-aged roasts"

will be aged for one to six months in the same barrels used to distill Bluebird's dark liquors.

After the aging process is complete, Adkins says the beans will be roasted on a "traditional drum roaster" with virtual technology that allows for easy adjustments. They will then be bagged or brewed on-site.